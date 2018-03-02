 »   »   » Classic & Rare Pictures Of Sridevi Like You've Never Seen Before!

Sridevi was indeed classic and a rare talent all by herself, as she entertained the audiences in different languages for more than three decades and ended up being the undisputed beauty Queen our Indian cinema had ever seen. Right from acting in her childhood days to being the leading lady in her youth and doing meaningful movies post 50, she had done it all.
We've collated some really good, classic and rare pictures of Sridevi right from the 80s and 90s and you'll cherish the good old days and wish they'd come back. These nostalgic images will make you feel that Sridevi should just come back too! View them below.
Classy & Rare
Sridevi was indeed the most classy and rare actress the Indian cinema had ever seen.
Many Languages
She portrayed roles in various different languages and entertained the audiences.
Three Decades
Sridevi entertained the whole country for more than three decades in a row.
Indisputable Queen
Sridevi is truly an indisputable Queen when it comes to the Indian cinema's rich history.
Young Age
She started acting from a very young age and her screen presence only grow over time.
Forever Young
She looked young ever at the age of 54 and will always remain as an evergreen actress in people's minds.
First Woman Star
Sridevi was the first ever woman superstar in Bollywood and people were head over heels for her.
Superhit Movies
Sridevi has delivered so many superhit movies and she drew audiences to the theatres back in the day.
She's Special
India has seen so many talented actresses, but there is surely nobody like Sridevi.
Always Special
The whole country knew that Sridevi was always special and she maintained it that way until her death.
Traditional Vs Glamour
She could carry off roles of both traditional and glam at the same time with so much ease.
80s & 90s
During the 80s and 90s, Sridevi was one of the most sought after actress ever.
So True
It's extremely hard to believe that Sridevi is no longer with us.
Film Fraternity
The entire film fraternity shook as soon as the news of Sridevi's death was announced.
Bitter Pill
The country had to swallow a bitter pill due to the news about Sridevi's death.
Hard Truth
It took close to three days to actually digest the fact that Sridevi is no longer with us.
Charismatic Woman
Sridevi always carried herself with such charisma and poise wherever she went.
Attractive Personality
Her personality was very attractive and no wonder people loved her right from the beginning.
Red Roses
After her death, fans waited outside the crematorium holding red roses.
RIP Sridevi
Rest in peace Sridevi. We will miss you and you'll be cherished always for generations to come.