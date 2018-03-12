 »   »   » She Was SO ANGRY! Sridevi Didn't Talk To Boney Kapoor For EIGHT MONTHS After He Confessed His Love

It Was One Sided Initially

Boney once spoke about how he proposed to Sridevi in an interview with Filmfare magazine, 'While I had already fallen in love with Sri, initially it remained one-sided.''

The First Time Sridevi Went Somewhere Alone

''Once, in Chennai, my friend and his wife, Sri and her mother and I were to meet for lunch. But her mom unexpectedly fell unwell and dropped out. This was the first time Sri had stepped out without a family member.''

She Got So Angry When I Confessed My Love To Her

''After lunch when I was dropping her back home, I confessed my love to her. She got rattled, angry and hurt. For almost six-eight months after that she stopped talking to me.''

When The Serial Bomb Blasts Happened In Mumbai

''Then the serial bomb blasts happened in Mumbai in March 1993. Those days Sri would be put up at Hotel Sea Rock. When I came to know about the blasts, I immediately called up her mother and insisted that Sri would no longer be staying there. I sent my staff to get her home.''

Sridevi Started Staying At My House

''Then on, till the release of Roop Ki Rani in May 1993, Sri stayed in my house. My relationship with Sri grew normal again.''

Boney's First Meeting With Sridevi

Boney first met Sridevi when he signed her for Mr India in 1984. ''I went up to her set, met her and when I met her it was almost like a dream coming true.''

He Went To Switzerland Just To See Sridevi

He was so madly in love with her that when Sridevi was filming Chandni in Switzerland, he had gone to Switzerland especially to see her because he wanted to be close to her.

After Coming Back, I Told My Wife That I Love Her

"After coming back, I told my first wife (Mona Shourie) what I had felt for Sri. When Sridevi's mother died, I was there with her all the time."

We Came Close After Her Father's Death

"When she finished shooting for Lamhe, her father passed away. We came close to each other slowly. I supported her throughout. Even she was there for me always. She is not only a talented actress, but a fabulous wife and mother.''

I Am Still Madly In Love With Her

''She still lives in her own world and doesn't get into controversies. Even after so many years of our marriage, I am still madly in love with her."