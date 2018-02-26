 »   »   » Rare Pictures Of Sridevi With Her Parents, Sister & Other Relatives!

Sridevi's Family

A young Sridevi poses with her entire family for a picture and looks so wonderful.

Sridevi

Sridevi poses with her father Ayyapan Yanger, mother Rajeswari Yanger and sister Srilatha.

Sister Love

Sridevi has a hearty laugh along with her sister Srilatha. They looks so cool, right?

Mommy With Her Daughters

Mommy Rajeswari Yanger sits with her two lovely daughters Srilatha and Sridevi.

So Cute!

Isn't this timeless black and white picture so cute, folks?

Mommy's Love

There is no love bigger in this world that mommy's love! Don't you agree?

Brother-in-law

An old picture of Sridevi along with her sister and brother-in law.

Deep Thoughts

We wonder what's Sridevi deeply thinking here, folks? What could it be!

Absolute Delight

It's truly such a delight to view old, rare and unseen pictures.

Filmfare Awards

Sridevi has a hearty with sister Srilatha and mother Rajeshwari at the Filmfare Awards in 1990.

Sridevi With Her Parents

An absolutely 'old is gold' picture of Sridevi with her parents. Doesn't she look so lovely here?

Sridevi's Mommy

Sridevi and her mother Rajeswari Yanger are enjoying a show. We miss you Sridevi. Rest in peace.