 »   »   » Rare Pictures Of Sridevi With Her Parents, Sister & Other Relatives!

We've all seen a thousands of pictures of Sridevi with Boney Kapoor and her children Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor but have you ever seen pictures of Sridevi with her father, mother and sister Srilatha? Her family tree is big and she is blessed to have a lot of relatives who love and care for her.
We have collated old, rare and unseen pictures of Sridevi with her parents, sister and her extended family tree and looking at the images you'll realise that she indeed was so lucky to have such a wonderful family in the first place. The pictures showcase that old is truly gold! View them below.
Sridevi's Family
A young Sridevi poses with her entire family for a picture and looks so wonderful.
Sridevi
Sridevi poses with her father Ayyapan Yanger, mother Rajeswari Yanger and sister Srilatha.
Sister Love
Sridevi has a hearty laugh along with her sister Srilatha. They looks so cool, right?
Mommy With Her Daughters
Mommy Rajeswari Yanger sits with her two lovely daughters Srilatha and Sridevi.
Mommy's Love
There is no love bigger in this world that mommy's love! Don't you agree?
Brother-in-law
An old picture of Sridevi along with her sister and brother-in law.
Filmfare Awards
Sridevi has a hearty with sister Srilatha and mother Rajeshwari at the Filmfare Awards in 1990.
Sridevi With Her Parents
An absolutely 'old is gold' picture of Sridevi with her parents. Doesn't she look so lovely here?
Sridevi's Mommy
Sridevi and her mother Rajeswari Yanger are enjoying a show. We miss you Sridevi. Rest in peace.