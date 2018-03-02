 »   »   » Sridevi's Unseen Glamorous Pictures From The 80s & 90s! Throwback Tribute

Sridevi was a glam doll way back in the 80s and 90s itself as her modelling photoshoots can even put present day models to shame. She had what it takes to be a successful star way back in her youthful days and the poses and outfits that she sported back in the day was very much ahead of its time. She ruled the industry for more than three decades and will do so for generations to come.
We've collated glamorous pictures of Sridevi from her youthful days and if at all her images compete with any present day model, Sridevi will surely come out as a winner, hands down! She always looked like a beauty contest winner all throughout her life, folks! Check out her glam modelling pictures from the 80s and 90s below.
Sridevi
Sridevi was a glamorous woman way back in the 80s and 90s itself.
Glam Doll
Her fashion photoshoots were much ahead of its time, folks!
That Pose
Her poses were much ahead of its time as well, peeps!
Black & White
Even her black and white pictures are simply outstanding.
Close Up
Her close up shots showcase her natural beauty as well.
Beauty & Glamour
Sridevi is everything that personifies beauty and glamour.
Just Wow
Isn't this the most beautiful picture of Sridevi you've ever seen?
That Smile
Her smile can make anyone go weak in the knees too.
Hawa Hawai
The 'Hawa Hawai' girl will always remain in our hearts forever.
So Lucky
That pigeon is surely so lucky to be in the shoulders on Sridevi.
It's True
She can put any current generation models to shame, folks!
Cool Outfits
The outfits that she wore back in the day were too glam for that period as well.
Fashionista
She was much fashionable when the country was learning what fashion really means.
Super Hairdo
Even her hairdo looked spectacular as she experimented with it often.
Red Hot
She surely was red hot during the 80s and 90s, peeps!
Classy Look
She always had that classy look throughout all her pictures.
Great Era
We're so blessed to have watched Sridevi's movies during this particular era.
Psychedelic Top
What do you think about her top, peeps? Much psychedelic right!
Cool Hat
She sported the 'Madonna' hat even before it was cool!
Good Portrait
This picture can be a portrait in your living room! It's that good.
The Queen
Sridevi was a Queen in her own terms and we'll really miss her.