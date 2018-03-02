 »   »   » Sridevi's Unseen Glamorous Pictures From The 80s & 90s! Throwback Tribute

Sridevi

Sridevi was a glamorous woman way back in the 80s and 90s itself.

Glam Doll

Her fashion photoshoots were much ahead of its time, folks!

That Pose

Her poses were much ahead of its time as well, peeps!

Black & White

Even her black and white pictures are simply outstanding.

Close Up

Her close up shots showcase her natural beauty as well.

Beauty & Glamour

Sridevi is everything that personifies beauty and glamour.

Just Wow

Isn't this the most beautiful picture of Sridevi you've ever seen?

That Smile

Her smile can make anyone go weak in the knees too.

Hawa Hawai

The 'Hawa Hawai' girl will always remain in our hearts forever.

So Lucky

That pigeon is surely so lucky to be in the shoulders on Sridevi.

It's True

She can put any current generation models to shame, folks!

Cool Outfits

The outfits that she wore back in the day were too glam for that period as well.

Fashionista

She was much fashionable when the country was learning what fashion really means.

Super Hairdo

Even her hairdo looked spectacular as she experimented with it often.

Red Hot

She surely was red hot during the 80s and 90s, peeps!

Classy Look

She always had that classy look throughout all her pictures.

Great Era

We're so blessed to have watched Sridevi's movies during this particular era.

Psychedelic Top

What do you think about her top, peeps? Much psychedelic right!

Cool Hat

She sported the 'Madonna' hat even before it was cool!

Good Portrait

This picture can be a portrait in your living room! It's that good.

The Queen

Sridevi was a Queen in her own terms and we'll really miss her.