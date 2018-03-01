 »   »   » ONLY MEMORIES LEFT! Sridevi's Last Birthday Pictures With Aishwarya Rai & Rani Will Break Your Heart

She Had Gone To Dubai To Attend A Wedding

The legendary actress had gone to Dubai to attend the marriage function of Mohit Marwah, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi.

Earlier Reports Stated...

Earlier it was reported that she had suffered a cardiac attack. Later, Dubai Public Prosecutor's Office ended all the speculation about the cause of her death by saying that she accidentally drowned in the bathtub following loss of consciousness.

Initially, Everyone Thought It Was Rumour

Talking about the shocking news, close friend of the Kapoor family, Satish Kaushik, informed a daily, "I was sleeping, and I just happened to get up and check my phone. There were many messages about her..I thought it was just a rumour.. but it is so heartbreaking."

Boney Wept Inconsolably

"When I heard of ma'am's (Sridevi) death, I couldn't believe it. Boney and I have been friends for 30 years. I called him up. He wept inconsolably. The more we spoke, the more he wept. He just couldn't stop crying. I hung up."

It Was Heartbreaking

''Don't know of anyone who could transform so much once she had make-up on. And I don't mean just for the camera. She could dress up for a wedding and she'd look like a different person...And now to see her lying there still and unmoving in that casket...it was heartbreaking.''

She Had An Amazing Screen Presence

"I was serving as an assistant on Shekhar Kapur's Joshilaay which Boney produced. I was stunned by her screen presence. Javed Akhtar saab recommended her very strongly. She was signed for the female lead of Joshilaay along with Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol and Meenakshi Seshadri. Sridevi played a village belle, a circus owner's daughter and her comic timing was impeccable even back then."

She Enjoyed Being A Mother

"In her later years, she chose the real-life role of a mother to Janhvi and Khushi. That was her favourite role and the one that she played oblivious to the fact that there was no camera. I've seen what a good mother she was to the two girls. And now to see Janhvi and Khushi looking so lost without her..."

Her Last Movie

She will be seen for one last time on the silver screen in Aanand L Rai's upcoming film Zero.

For The Uninitiated

Sridevi was last seen in Mom. The film had received some great reviews from the critics for her superb acting.

We Will Miss Her

May her soul rest in peace.