 »   »   » THROWBACK: Sridevi Lost Cool When Asked About Undergoing Any Plastic Surgery & Said ZIP YOUR MOUTH

It All Started When Sridevi Was Asked To Spill Her Beauty Secrets

Speaking about the same, she told, "Actually, I've looked like this for quite some time. It seems new because I've recently started making frequent public appearances. Your state of mind reflects on your face and I am in the happiest phase of my life today."

Sridevi Said She Follows A Healthy Lifestyle

"I lead a systematic life. I am health conscious, I do power yoga, play tennis four days a week, control my diet and resist junk food, fried stuff and sweets, even though I have a sweet tooth. And most importantly, I don't sweat the small stuff (laughs). All these bring a change in the appearance."

Sridevi Lost Cool When Asked About Plastic Surgery

Sridevi totally denied undergoing any plastic surgery and said, "No, I haven't. I want to tell these people that instead of whining and criticising, why don't you move out of your comfort zone, zip your mouth and slog it out? Then let's talk!"

'A Lazy Bum Is Damned'

"There will be a visible change not just in your appearance, but also in your attitude. But if you're a lazy bum, hooked to TV, and cannot give up your food because you know you can undergo cosmetic surgery, you're damned!"

'You've To Slog It Out'

"It doesn't work like that. Anything that is plastic melts in no time. You have to understand that there's a regime for everything and you benefit by associating yourself with it. To look and feel good, you have to slog it out."

Sridevi Also Tried To Keep Boney Kapoor Fit But Failed

Sridevi narrated an incident and said, "Forget going to the gym, he hasn't even given up fatty food! Recently, I instructed the cook not to make rice, but I was shocked to see him eating rice at dinner."

But For Her Boney Is The Most Handsome Guy!

She further added, "When I asked the cook, he said, ‘Ma'am, you told me not to make rice, but this is gobi rice.' Now what can I say? I am taking it as a challenge to get him off oily food. Having said this, Boneyji is the most handsome guy in the world for me."

Sridevi On Janhvi's Marriage

Interestingly, Sridevi also talked about Janhvi and had said If she could, she would get Jhanavi married at the earliest.

"I am a normal mother, pestering the kids to eat healthy, sleep on time, study etc. This generation doesn't need guidance or grooming when it comes to fashion, fitness and health. But yes, Jhanavi is my gym, swimming and tennis partner. And if I have hammered anything into her head, it's to be religious."