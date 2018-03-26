 »   »   » THROWBACK: Sridevi Lost Cool When Asked About Undergoing Any Plastic Surgery & Said ZIP YOUR MOUTH

Related Articles
- Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Film At The Famous Victoria Memorial In Kolkata!
- Sridevi's Demise: It's Been A Month Since The Dark Day & Here's How Janhvi Is Coping With The Loss
- Rani Mukerji Reminisces Her LAST CONVERSATION With Sridevi & Reveals THIS Person Brought Them Closer
- Sridevi & Anil Kapoor’s Mr India! A Walk Down The Memory Lane
- Varun Dhawan Shares His 'Hichki' Moment With Rani Mukerji & It Involves Sridevi & Madhuri Dixit
- Sridevi WASN'T HAPPY With The Temple Wedding! She Felt INSECURE When Boney Kapoor Went To Meet Mona
- Can Padma Shri Awardees Receive State Funeral? Read Details
- Raj Thackeray Says Shocking Things About Sridevi & Akshay Kumar
- After Sridevi's Demise! Madhuri Dixit Replaces Her In Abhishek Varman's Next, CONFIRMS Janhvi Kapoor
- Aamir Khan Was In Love With Sridevi; She Was His Number One Favourite
- SHOCKING TWIST At Sridevi's Chennai Prayer Meet: Here's Why Sister Srilatha Was MISSING Everywhere
- She Was SO ANGRY! Sridevi Didn't Talk To Boney Kapoor For EIGHT MONTHS After He Confessed His Love
It's been one month since Sridevi left this world and even today, her fans remember her and keep sharing her pictures and posts related to her. We came across one of the old interviews of Sridevi, where the actress talked about 'plastic surgery'. Sridevi was not only popular for her acting prowess but for her killer looks too. And more than anything, 'plastic surgery' is one thing that always kept her in the limelight!
Even though the change in her face was pretty visible, Sridevi never accepted openly that she has undergone any cosmetic surgery. In her 2012 HT interview, when Sridevi was all set to made a comeback with English Vinglish, she was asked about the same and much to everyone's surprise, the iconic diva lost her cool and completely denied undergoing any plastic surgery.
It All Started When Sridevi Was Asked To Spill Her Beauty Secrets
Speaking about the same, she told, "Actually, I've looked like this for quite some time. It seems new because I've recently started making frequent public appearances. Your state of mind reflects on your face and I am in the happiest phase of my life today."
Sridevi Said She Follows A Healthy Lifestyle
"I lead a systematic life. I am health conscious, I do power yoga, play tennis four days a week, control my diet and resist junk food, fried stuff and sweets, even though I have a sweet tooth. And most importantly, I don't sweat the small stuff (laughs). All these bring a change in the appearance."
Sridevi Lost Cool When Asked About Plastic Surgery
Sridevi totally denied undergoing any plastic surgery and said, "No, I haven't. I want to tell these people that instead of whining and criticising, why don't you move out of your comfort zone, zip your mouth and slog it out? Then let's talk!"
'A Lazy Bum Is Damned'
"There will be a visible change not just in your appearance, but also in your attitude. But if you're a lazy bum, hooked to TV, and cannot give up your food because you know you can undergo cosmetic surgery, you're damned!"
'You've To Slog It Out'
"It doesn't work like that. Anything that is plastic melts in no time. You have to understand that there's a regime for everything and you benefit by associating yourself with it. To look and feel good, you have to slog it out."
Sridevi Also Tried To Keep Boney Kapoor Fit But Failed
Sridevi narrated an incident and said, "Forget going to the gym, he hasn't even given up fatty food! Recently, I instructed the cook not to make rice, but I was shocked to see him eating rice at dinner."
But For Her Boney Is The Most Handsome Guy!
She further added, "When I asked the cook, he said, ‘Ma'am, you told me not to make rice, but this is gobi rice.' Now what can I say? I am taking it as a challenge to get him off oily food. Having said this, Boneyji is the most handsome guy in the world for me."
But For Her Boney Is The Most Handsome Guy!
She further added, "When I asked the cook, he said, ‘Ma'am, you told me not to make rice, but this is gobi rice.' Now what can I say? I am taking it as a challenge to get him off oily food. Having said this, Boneyji is the most handsome guy in the world for me."
Sridevi On Janhvi's Marriage
Interestingly, Sridevi also talked about Janhvi and had said If she could, she would get Jhanavi married at the earliest.
"I am a normal mother, pestering the kids to eat healthy, sleep on time, study etc. This generation doesn't need guidance or grooming when it comes to fashion, fitness and health. But yes, Jhanavi is my gym, swimming and tennis partner. And if I have hammered anything into her head, it's to be religious."
Inputs From Hindustan Times