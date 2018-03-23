 »   »   » Sridevi & Anil Kapoor’s Mr India! A Walk Down The Memory Lane

Cult Classic Mr. India

Mr. India is surely one of the best Bollywood films ever made and it's been more than three decades since we got to see a movie like this.



Talk Of The Town

Sridevi and Anil Kapoor starrer Mr. India was the talk of the town back in the day and everyone wanted to watch the movie including all ages of people.



A Big Budget Movie

Mr. India was made with a budget of 3 Crores, which was a mammoth amount at the time. The film ended up being a superhit at the box office and made 12 Crores in its overall lifetime.



Highest Paid Actress Sridevi

Sridevi was paid Rs 11 Lakhs to play the lead actress in Mr. India and that was the highest amount a heroine ever received at that time.



South Indian Remakes Of Mr India

Mr. India was so popular all across the country, that South Indian cinema brought the right and made 'Jai Karnataka' in Kannada starring Ambareesh and in Tamil 'En Rathathin Rathame' starring K. Bhagyaraj.



Most Popular Villain Mogambo

Amrish Puri was the most famous villain and despite being evil, people still loved him as his character made Mr. India what it is. The word 'Mogambo kush hua' became a trademark of sorts.



Villain Rules!

Of all the Bollywood films ever made, there are only two villains who made a huge impact on the audiences. One was Gabbar Singh from Sholay and the other Mogambo from Mr. India.



Director's Cut!

Mr. India was produced by Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and directed by Shekhar Kapur. The lyrics to all the songs were penned down by Javed Akhtar.



A Sequel To Mr. India?

In 2012, rumours started doing the rounds that Boney Kapoor and Shekhar Kapur are planning to do a sequel to Mr. India and that turned out to be false.



Shekhar Kapur On The Sequel To Mr. India

"It has become such a big hit, (if I) make it now or repeat it, we will spoil it. I have made and done whatever I wanted to. It should be made with another director."



Fans Divided On The Sequel Rumours!

When the rumours flouted around in 2012 that there's a sequel to Mr. India, fans were divided about the issue. While some wanted a sequel to be made, the others wished that the cult classic should be left alone.



What Are Your Thoughts?

