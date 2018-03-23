 »   »   » Sridevi & Anil Kapoor’s Mr India! A Walk Down The Memory Lane

Related Articles
Sridevi and Anil Kapoor starrer Mr. India was a rage when it released in 1987 and people went nuts about the movie so much so that, it ended up being a cult classic.Who can also forget the famous Mogambo character played by Amrish Puri?His dialogue 'Mogambo kush hua' was everyone's favourite.
Also, Sridevi stole the limelight in Mr. India through her songs Hawa Hawaii, Karte Hain Hum Pyaar Mr. India Se and I Love You. The chemistry between Sridevi and Anil Kapoor was top notch and the movie had everything which the audiences craved for. The song Hawa Hawaii was also remade in the movie Shaitan in 2011 starring Kalki Koechlin and the remixed version was pretty impressive as well. Check out Sridevi's pictures below from Mr. India!
Cult Classic Mr. India
Mr. India is surely one of the best Bollywood films ever made and it's been more than three decades since we got to see a movie like this.
Talk Of The Town
Sridevi and Anil Kapoor starrer Mr. India was the talk of the town back in the day and everyone wanted to watch the movie including all ages of people.
A Big Budget Movie
Mr. India was made with a budget of 3 Crores, which was a mammoth amount at the time. The film ended up being a superhit at the box office and made 12 Crores in its overall lifetime.
Highest Paid Actress Sridevi
Sridevi was paid Rs 11 Lakhs to play the lead actress in Mr. India and that was the highest amount a heroine ever received at that time.
South Indian Remakes Of Mr India
Mr. India was so popular all across the country, that South Indian cinema brought the right and made 'Jai Karnataka' in Kannada starring Ambareesh and in Tamil 'En Rathathin Rathame' starring K. Bhagyaraj.
Most Popular Villain Mogambo
Amrish Puri was the most famous villain and despite being evil, people still loved him as his character made Mr. India what it is. The word 'Mogambo kush hua' became a trademark of sorts.
Villain Rules!
Of all the Bollywood films ever made, there are only two villains who made a huge impact on the audiences. One was Gabbar Singh from Sholay and the other Mogambo from Mr. India.
Director's Cut!
Mr. India was produced by Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and directed by Shekhar Kapur. The lyrics to all the songs were penned down by Javed Akhtar.
A Sequel To Mr. India?
In 2012, rumours started doing the rounds that Boney Kapoor and Shekhar Kapur are planning to do a sequel to Mr. India and that turned out to be false.
Shekhar Kapur On The Sequel To Mr. India
"It has become such a big hit, (if I) make it now or repeat it, we will spoil it. I have made and done whatever I wanted to. It should be made with another director."
Fans Divided On The Sequel Rumours!
When the rumours flouted around in 2012 that there's a sequel to Mr. India, fans were divided about the issue. While some wanted a sequel to be made, the others wished that the cult classic should be left alone.
What Are Your Thoughts?
What do you think about the sequel to Mr. India, folks! Should the film have a sequel? Leave us your comments!