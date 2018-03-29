 »   »   » Sridevi On Being Called S*X Siren: I Feel Bad; If I Look Sexy Just Wearing A Sari, Can I Help It?

Sridevi Never Liked 'Sex Siren' Tag

Speaking about the same, she said, "I feel very bad. When people come and tell me how beautiful I looked in a film, I don't react. But when they tell me I acted well I feel proud."

When Asked About Willingness To Bare More Than Others

When asked if that's her willingness to bare more than others the reason, why she is being referred as 'sex siren', she told, "If that's the case then whoever reveals a lot should be number one."

"Why are they not? If I look sexy just wearing a sari, can I help it? There are so many girls who reveal much more but they don't look anything.

Sridevi On Difference Between Working In Tamil & Hindi Films

"In Tamil films they love to see me act naturally. But in Hindi films all they want is lot of glamour, richness and masala. My bad luck was that my first big hit in Hindi films turned out to be a commercial one (Himmatwala).

When I did a character role in Sadma, the picture flopped. So people started casting me only for glamour roles. But one day I'm going to prove to everyone that I can act also."

Sridevi On Being On Number One Postion

"I can't be number one for life. As a girl, the time is even shorter. I am not going to be a performer, going on year after year. I will never give people a chance to get bored of me. The moment somebody younger is going to take my place, I will quit films. I hate to hang on.

Who's Real Sridevi?

Revealing her real side, Sridevi said, "Someone very simple. I'm an ordinary person. Nothing very interesting. Just another parents' daughter. Even ordinary girls have style. I don't think I've got that.

Sridevi: I'm A Shy Person

Sridevi further added that, "You see the real Sridevi in the house. I hate to go out for parties. I like being at home with my parents. I'm a very shy person and difficult to get along with."

Sridevi On Her 'Innocent' Look

"It is not an act. You can't do that for a whole life. It would look silly and stupid. It is just that I have a baby face that doesn't change."

Sridevi On Her Marriage

When asked what would she like to do after wedding, she told, "Get married and settle down. I love children."