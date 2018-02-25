 »   »   » Here's How Amazing Sridevi Looked When She Bagged Awards For Her Work!

Sridevi was the most beautiful actress in the country during her younger days and people were head over heels with her gorgeousness. She won several awards all throughout her career and would have bagged many more, if not for that fateful night which took her life away due to cardiac arrest in Dubai.
Her untimely death sent shock waves all across the country and people are not able to come to grips that she's no more. Her death is like swallowing a bitter pill and the shock is way too much to handle. Check out the pictures of Sridevi receiving awards below! Those are such lovely memories of the evergreen actress.
Padma Shri Award
The proudest moment was when Sridevi won the Padma Shri award in 2013 and President Pranab Mukherjee handed it over to her at the Rashtrapathi Bhavan.
Sridevi Receives Award From Amitabh Bachchan
Sridevi receives her Filmfare Best Actress Award for the movie Chaalbaaz from Amitabh Bachchan.
MAMI Award
Sridevi bagged the MAMI Award for her contribution to Indian cinema. MAMI stands for Mumbai Academy of Moving Image.
Sridevi Receives Award From Madhuri Dixit
Sridevi won the Filmfare Best Actress Award for her Telugu film Kshana Kshanam from Madhuri Dixit.
GR8! Award
Sridevi won the GR8! Women Achiever Excellence in Versatility Award.
Sridevi Gives An Award To Aishwarya Rai
Here Sridevi gives an award to Aishwarya Rai and both the ladies look so gorgeous!
Sridevi Gives An Award To Alia Bhatt
The young and bubbly Alia Bhatt is way too excited to receive the Filmfare Best Actress Award from Sridevi.
Immense Contribution
Sridevi's contribution to Indian cinema is immense and she will forever be remembered.
Yesteryear Actresses
Rehka, Hema Malini and Sridevi are seen having a candid chat with each other. Good old days, folks!
Rest In Peace
You will always be remembered Sridevi! Rest in peace.