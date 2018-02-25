 »   »   » Here's How Amazing Sridevi Looked When She Bagged Awards For Her Work!

Padma Shri Award

The proudest moment was when Sridevi won the Padma Shri award in 2013 and President Pranab Mukherjee handed it over to her at the Rashtrapathi Bhavan.

Sridevi Receives Award From Amitabh Bachchan

Sridevi receives her Filmfare Best Actress Award for the movie Chaalbaaz from Amitabh Bachchan.

MAMI Award

Sridevi bagged the MAMI Award for her contribution to Indian cinema. MAMI stands for Mumbai Academy of Moving Image.

Sridevi Receives Award From Madhuri Dixit

Sridevi won the Filmfare Best Actress Award for her Telugu film Kshana Kshanam from Madhuri Dixit.

GR8! Award

Sridevi won the GR8! Women Achiever Excellence in Versatility Award.

Sridevi Gives An Award To Aishwarya Rai

Here Sridevi gives an award to Aishwarya Rai and both the ladies look so gorgeous!

Sridevi Gives An Award To Alia Bhatt

The young and bubbly Alia Bhatt is way too excited to receive the Filmfare Best Actress Award from Sridevi.

Immense Contribution

Sridevi's contribution to Indian cinema is immense and she will forever be remembered.

Yesteryear Actresses

Rehka, Hema Malini and Sridevi are seen having a candid chat with each other. Good old days, folks!

Rest In Peace

You will always be remembered Sridevi! Rest in peace.