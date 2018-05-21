 »   »   » Sridevi Was Missed IMMENSELY By Janhvi At Sonam Kapoor's 'Mehendi' Because Of This Special Reason!

When Veena Had Applied Mehendi On Sridevi’s Hand For The First Time

Veena Nagda revealed, "Even Sridevi Ji used to get Mehendi applied by me. Janhvi and Khushi, hence, knew me. Janhvi was 2-3 years old when I had first applied Mehendi to her. Janhvi likes to apply Mehendi, she used to sit alongside Sridevi Ji when I used to apply Mehendi in childhood."

Sridevi Was Very Fond Of ‘Mehendi’

"I had applied Mehendi to Sridevi on her first karwachauth too," she recounted and added, "When I heard about her, I couldn't come to terms with it for a long time. I thought it was a hoax. I still remember how excited Sri used to be to apply karwachauth Mehendi."

Veena On Applying Mehendi To Janhvi & Khushi

"Everyone [at Sonam's Mehendi function] applied traditional Mehendi including Janhvi Ji, Khushi Ji, and Rhea Ji. Sunita [Kapoor] made sure that everyone gets Mehndi applied," revealed Veena.

‘Anshula Isn’t Very Fond Of Mehendi’

Speaing of Anshula, she told, "Anshula isn't much fond of Mehendi, she just got an Arabic line done in one hand for the spirit of the function. Even Rhea doesn't like it but for her sister's wedding, she got her hands filled."

Interesting Details About Sonam’s Mehendi Design

"There was no brief given to us as such, as she has always liked her mehendi design intricate. Bridal mehendi are usually different, they are more based on figures which are very popular these days but Sonam was clear that she wants to put the traditional kinds which she has been putting since forever. The wedding theme was completely traditional, hence she wanted to stick to it."

Sonam Had Only One ‘Request’

"The only thing Sonam asked to specifically add in the design was an elephant and since Anand Ahuja likes lotus, she asked to incorporate that design as well."

Sonam Didn’t Let Veena Write Anand’s Name In ‘Hindi’

"The first time she had written Anand's name in her mehendi, Anand had identified so I joked with her that let's write it in Hindi this time as Anand cannot read Hindi very well. But Sonam asked to write his name in English only, as she wanted him to find his name."

Veena Knows Sonam As A Child

"Even as a child, Sonam was very particular about the minute details, each line and design in the mehendi. I have been applying mehendi to her ever since was 6 and have seen her observe the designs very closely."