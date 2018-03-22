 »   »   » Sridevi WASN'T HAPPY With The Temple Wedding! She Felt INSECURE When Boney Kapoor Went To Meet Mona

Sridevi Was Not Happy With This Fact

The article read, "It rankles her no end that Mona is still Boney's legally wedded wife, while she herself continues to remain his m****ess, a temple wedding notwithstanding.''

She Called Boney Kapoor A Cheat

''So when Boney met Mona and took his children out, Sridevi saw red. She is believed to have yelled a string of abuses at him, "You...How can you do this to me? If you love your kids and wife so much then why don't you shift back into that house again? You cheat, you liar..."''

Boney Was Very Attached To Anushula & Arjun

A neighbour told Stardust, "She should understand that Boney is quite attached to his kids and that there is nothing wrong if he meets them or takes them out for a picnic. After all, he is their father".

Boney Should Have Understood Sridevi's Insecurities

''However, another resident of the building begged to differ and said, "Boney should understand Sri's frame of mind. He should understand her insecurities and all that she is going through because of her illegitimate status of their marriage."''

What About Mona, His First Wife?

Mona had told DNA in an interview, "He (Boney) was 10 years older to me. I was 19 when I married him. So I literally grew up with him.''

There Was Nothing Left As Sri Was Already With A Child

''Ours was a 13-year-old marriage. So it came as a shock when I realised that my husband was in love with somebody else... There was nothing left in the relationship to give it a chance because Sridevi was already with a child."

Sridevi Was Very Upset With Mona's Interviews

As per a report in India Today, ''Apparently, Mona's mother Sattee Shourie had had a public showdown with Sridevi and even tried to physically assault her. Mona's own interviews at the time irked Sridevi further. Naturally, she wanted her Boney to cut off all ties.''

What Arjun Kapoor Had Said About Sridevi

Arjun Kapoor had said during a TV show, "My relationship with Sridevi would never be normal. She is just my father's wife and nothing beyond that." however, said that his mother had taught him not to disrespect anyone and he held no grudges at either his father or his other family.''

Post The Sudden Demise Of Sridevi

Arjun Kapoor and sister his Anshula Kapoor have not just been a source of support to their father and Sridevi's daughters, Janhvi and Khushi but also have been taking care of them.

For The Uninitiated

Sridevi died in Dubai on February 24, due to accidental drowning in the bathtub. She had gone there to attend actor Mohit Marwah's wedding.