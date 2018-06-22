 »   »   »  A BIG LET DOWN: These Superstars Will Not Be Attending The IIFA Awards 2018

Related Articles
The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2018 is going to see a lot of superstars giving it a miss this time and the buzz surrounding the whole event has dipped due to their absence. While there are still a lot of Bollywood stars performing at the event, the real flavour comes only from these superstars. The extravagant event might fail to attract viewers as the audiences usually like to see award shows, or rather any filmy event, helmed by superstars only.
The IIFA Awards 2018 is being held in Bangkok, Thailand on June 24, 2018 and the IIFA Rocks event will be held on June 22. The Race 3 star Bobby Deol is expected to give one rocking performance at the event and reports state that he has practised extensively towards it as he's looking at a comeback into the film industry. Race 3 has brought him back into the limelight and he wants to carry forward the buzz and hype surrounding him. Also, below are the superstars who will give the IIFA 2018 a miss!
Shahrukh Khan Is In Orlando!
The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan is currently shooting for the climax of his upcoming movie Zero in Orlando, USA and will give the IIFA Awards 2018 a miss due to work. commitments.
Salman Khan Is Doing The Dabanng Tour
Salman Khan is in the United States for the Dabanng tour and has 8 events lined up in 8 different cities across the country and that's why he will give the IIFA Awards 2018 a miss.
Katrina Kaif Is At The Dabanng Tour Too
Katrina Kaif is with Salman Khan at the Dabanng tour too and the event will go on till July 8, 2018. Hence, she will skip the IIFA Awards 2018 as well.
Kareena Kapoor Is In London
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are having the time of their life with their son Taimur in London and Karisma Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor have also joined them on the holiday. So even the Kapoors will give the IIFA 2018 a miss.
Shahid Kapoor Injured His Back
Shahid Kapoor ended up injuring his back during the shoot of his upcoming movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu and has been advised to take rest. So he too has backed out of the IIFA 2018 citing health reasons.
Aishwarya Rai & The Bachchans Will Never Attend It
Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan will never attend the IIFA Awards as they had a fallout in 2010.
So Why Did The Bachchans Have A Fallout?
TOI quoted a source as saying about the fallout, "Without taking Bachchan's opinion, they (IIFA) not only held the event in Sri Lanka but also signed up Salman Khan to host it. These awards were Bachchan's baby, and hence he was terribly hurt."
