 »   »   »  A BIG LET DOWN: These Superstars Will Not Be Attending The IIFA Awards 2018

Shahrukh Khan Is In Orlando!

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan is currently shooting for the climax of his upcoming movie Zero in Orlando, USA and will give the IIFA Awards 2018 a miss due to work. commitments.

Salman Khan Is Doing The Dabanng Tour

Salman Khan is in the United States for the Dabanng tour and has 8 events lined up in 8 different cities across the country and that's why he will give the IIFA Awards 2018 a miss.

Katrina Kaif Is At The Dabanng Tour Too

Katrina Kaif is with Salman Khan at the Dabanng tour too and the event will go on till July 8, 2018. Hence, she will skip the IIFA Awards 2018 as well.

Kareena Kapoor Is In London

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are having the time of their life with their son Taimur in London and Karisma Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor have also joined them on the holiday. So even the Kapoors will give the IIFA 2018 a miss.

Shahid Kapoor Injured His Back

Shahid Kapoor ended up injuring his back during the shoot of his upcoming movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu and has been advised to take rest. So he too has backed out of the IIFA 2018 citing health reasons.

Aishwarya Rai & The Bachchans Will Never Attend It

Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan will never attend the IIFA Awards as they had a fallout in 2010.

So Why Did The Bachchans Have A Fallout?

TOI quoted a source as saying about the fallout, "Without taking Bachchan's opinion, they (IIFA) not only held the event in Sri Lanka but also signed up Salman Khan to host it. These awards were Bachchan's baby, and hence he was terribly hurt."