 »   »   »  Remember Tanushree Dutta From Aashiq Banaya Aapne? She Has Become A Plus-Size Model Now [Pictures]

Tanushree Dutta's Transformation

The actress might have put on an oodles of weight, but she is looking every bit of pretty.



Eight Years Is A Long Time

It's been eight years since Tanushree Dutta has been away from all the glamour and glitz. Going by her caption, the actress does photoshoot for 'plus-size' fashion.



That's A Pretty Picture

Draped in a lavender-coloured saree, Tanushree Dutta is looking simply ravishing and we would love to have her back in Bollywood more sooner.



Tanushree With Her Sister Ishita

Just like her sister Tanushree Dutta, Ishita Dutt is also an actress and has worked in Bollywood films as well as TV.



Her Face Looks So Beautiful!

This beautiful close-up picture of Tanushree Dutta is one sight to behold. Those sparkling green eyes are just beautiful.



Tanushree Has Become A Permanent Resident Of The USA

Tanushree captioned the picture as saying, "Ramen noodles dinner with my roomies@Jersey city to celebrate me getting my US Greencard finally after a long wait!! Im officially a permanent resident of United States of America."



Do You Think Tanushree Will Ever Make A Comeback?

Going by her posts, it's pretty clear that Tanushree has settled abroad and has no plans of a comeback as yet. But as they say, 'never say never', you never know if any director would have approached to her for a film!

