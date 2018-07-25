English
 »   »   »  Remember Tanushree Dutta From Aashiq Banaya Aapne? She Has Become A Plus-Size Model Now [Pictures]

Remember Tanushree Dutta From Aashiq Banaya Aapne? She Has Become A Plus-Size Model Now [Pictures]

    Tanushree Dutta is one of the few actresses who became an overnight sensation, and the credit goes to her bold scenes with Emraan Hashmi in her debut film, Aashiq Banaya Aapne. Back in those days, Tanushree's name was on every guy's lips. The actress did a handful of films, including Chocolate, Dhol, Raqeeb, Risk, Good Boy Bad Boy, and Rokkk. However, she failed to carve a niche for herself and after 2010, she vanished totally from Bollywood!

    Yesterday, she got clicked at the Mumbai airport and she left the paparazzi all surprised, owing to her drastic transformation. The actress doesn't look anything similar to what she used to look 10 years ago and, apparently, is doing modeling for 'plus-size' fashion in New York City. But, nonetheless, she looked every bit pretty!

    Tanushree Dutta's Transformation

    The actress might have put on an oodles of weight, but she is looking every bit of pretty.

    Eight Years Is A Long Time

    It's been eight years since Tanushree Dutta has been away from all the glamour and glitz. Going by her caption, the actress does photoshoot for 'plus-size' fashion.

    That's A Pretty Picture

    Draped in a lavender-coloured saree, Tanushree Dutta is looking simply ravishing and we would love to have her back in Bollywood more sooner.

    Tanushree With Her Sister Ishita

    Just like her sister Tanushree Dutta, Ishita Dutt is also an actress and has worked in Bollywood films as well as TV.

    Her Face Looks So Beautiful!

    This beautiful close-up picture of Tanushree Dutta is one sight to behold. Those sparkling green eyes are just beautiful.

    Tanushree Has Become A Permanent Resident Of The USA

    Tanushree captioned the picture as saying, "Ramen noodles dinner with my roomies@Jersey city to celebrate me getting my US Greencard finally after a long wait!! Im officially a permanent resident of United States of America."

    Do You Think Tanushree Will Ever Make A Comeback?

    Going by her posts, it's pretty clear that Tanushree has settled abroad and has no plans of a comeback as yet. But as they say, 'never say never', you never know if any director would have approached to her for a film!


