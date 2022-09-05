Teachers' Day 2022: If Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan & Other B-Town Celebs Turned Teacher For A Day!

Aamir Khan - Maths

With blockbuster films to his credit, Aamir knows his math well and we believe he could make us fall in love with numbers just like how he succeeds in wooing us with his content-driven films.

Rohit Shetty - Physics

His law of physics will even leave HC Varma confused! But one thing is for sure, the Physics class with him would be quite interesting!

Chemistry - Sushmita Sen

Dressed in chiffon saris with a billowing pallu, Sushmita Sen's chemistry teacher act in 'Main Hoon Naa' left us going 'oolaalaa' and we won't mind if we have someone like her in real life as well! *winks*

Shahrukh Khan - Literature

When King Khan speaks, you just can't help yourself from falling in love for the way he speaks. His wit and humour would make even the most boring chapters in Literature intriguing for us!

Akshay Kumar - PT

When it comes to fitness, Akshay Kumar's name is the first one which pops in your mind, isn't it? Waking early for PT classes won't be a pain if you have someone like him teaching you the exercises to keep yourself as fit as a fiddle.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali - History

With back to back period films like 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat', Sanjay Leela Bhansali could make the drab history classes a tad more interesting with his visual interpretations.

Karan Johar - Personality Development

KJo has been a mentor to several new kids on the block and given them a complete makeover of sorts! Surely, there couldn't be any other B-town celeb who could teach us a lesson in grooming or two. What do you say, folks?