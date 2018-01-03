 »   »   » UGH, OUR EYES! This WEIRD Photoshoot Of Ex-lovers Akshay Kumar & Shilpa Shetty Will Make You Cringe

Akshay Kumar & Shilpa Shetty's Weird Photo Shoot goes VIRAL | FilmiBeat

After coming across a super weird photoshoot of ex-lovers Akshay Kumar & Shilpa Shetty, we're glad that the photoshoot trend of 90s is over where our Bollywood celebs used to give 'blah' pose just for the sake of photoshoot.

Take an instance of this viral picture of Akshay & Shilpa, which is doing rounds on Instagram. In this picture, Akshay can be seen upside down, trying to touch Shilpa's feet, while the latter is resting her head on Akshay's feet! Seriously, Mr Kumar?

It's Downright' Weird' It seems Akshay Kumar took his obsession with fitness and gymnastic to a whole new level & rather thought to flaunt the same with Shilpa Shetty. BTW, Did You Know Why Shilpa & Akshay Broke Up? Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty were one of the hottest couples both on-screen and Off-screen. The duo dated for almost one year but the moment, Shilpa realized Akshay is two timing her with Twinkle Khanna, she left Mr Kumar. Shilpa's Controversial Interview Where She Blasted Akshay Post the release of Dhadkan, Shilpa lashed out at Akshay and blamed him for their break up and had said, "Don't I have reasons to be upset? When you love someone and all along don't realize that you are being taken for a ride, it can be very annoying. I never imagined that he could two-time me, and that too all along our relationship." How Did She Manage To Work With Akshay In Dhadkan Post The Break-up? Speaking about the same, Shilpa told she wanted the film to get over and released, so that it wouldn't come in the way of her producers as she couldn't harass them just because her personal life was turning into shambles. Was Shilpa Upset With Twinkle? Shilpa denied being upset with Twinkle Khan, who's now the the wife of Mr Kumar and said, "No, I'm not at all upset with her. What's her fault if my man was cheating on me? There is no point blaming any other woman, it was entirely his fault." Akshay Used Me: Shilpa "Akshay Kumar used me and conveniently dropped me after he found someone else. The only person, I was upset with was him. But I'm sure he'll get it all back," furiously added Shilpa. Akshay Didn't Want Shilpa To Make 'Tamasha' Of Their Relationship When asked about the same, Shilpa retorted, "That's his opinion, not mine. After what he did with me, what else could he say? See, I don't regret my decision at all." Shilpa Vouched To Never Work With Akshay, Again "It's not easy to forget the past so soon, but I'm glad I've had the strength to move on. Today, he's a forgotten chapter as far as I'm concerned. I will never work with him again. Professionally, things have never looked better; I've signed five new films. So, I confidently say that I've moved on after our split."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kuamr will be next seen in Padman, opposite Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in the key roles. The film will also have a guest appearance of the Megastar, Amitabh Bachchan.