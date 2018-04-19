 »   »   » Gone Too Soon! This Throwback Picture Of Sridevi With Janhvi & Khushi Will Leave You Teary-eyed

Related Articles
- Did You Know? After This Super-flop Film Of Sridevi, Boney Kapoor Went Bankrupt!
- National Award: An Emotional Boney Kapoor Isn't Sure Whether He Will Celebrate Sridevi's Win Or Not
- National Film Award 2018: Shekhar Kapur Had First OPPOSED Sridevi's Best Actor Award For Mom!
- After Sridevi's Demise, Manish Malhotra RECALLS His Last Conversation With Her!
- National Award 2018 Winners List: Sridevi Wins Best Actor Award, Pankaj, Divya Make It To The List
- Sridevi Given State Funeral On CMO's Instructions: RTI
- Sridevi's Demise: Here's How Arjun Kapoor Is Making Up For The Loss On The Sets Of Namastey England!
- Sridevi On Being Called S*X Siren: I Feel Bad; If I Look Sexy Just Wearing A Sari, Can I Help It?
- Sridevi's Throwback Picture From Mohit & Antara's Wedding Will Make You Miss Her Even More!
- THROWBACK: Sridevi Lost Cool When Asked About Undergoing Any Plastic Surgery & Said ZIP YOUR MOUTH
- Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Film At The Famous Victoria Memorial In Kolkata!
- Sridevi's Demise: It's Been A Month Since The Dark Day & Here's How Janhvi Is Coping With The Loss
- Is Janhvi Kapoor Giving Sleepless Nights To Sara Ali Khan Because Her Debut Looks More Promising?
Veteran Bollywood actress and Padma Shri awardee Sridevi passed away at the age of 54. The autopsy report listed "accidental drowning" as the cause of her death. Her sudden demise left millions of fans heartbroken. In a career spanning five decades, Sridevi acted in 300 films. She was not only a brilliant actor but also a wonderful mother to Jahnvi and Khushi.
Recently, a picture of the late actress went viral on the Internet, where baby Khushi is seen sitting on Sridevi's lap while little Janhvi is sitting beside her. Check out the picture below.
Janhvi Is Closer To Me
Talking about her darling daughters, Sridevi had told a leading daily, ''Khushi is closer to Boneyji and Janhvi is closer to me. Janhvi, I feel is more like me - absolutely obedient. Both my children are extremely attached to us. Janhvi seeks more attention from me while Khushi can manage things on her own. Though Janhvi's grown up now, sometimes I still have to feed her.''
Khushi Has Always Been A Very Independent Person
''She won't eat properly at certain times so I have to make sure that she eats properly. Sometimes she tells me to put her to sleep so all these nakhras she does. Khushi has always been a very independent person right since childhood.''
We Give Our Daughters Enough Space
''Our children are happy being with us and doing things with us. But at the same time, we give them enough space to spend time with their friends whenever they want to. They are happy to come with us and love doing things together -whether it is shopping or watching movies or just sitting at the dining table and chatting.''
We Made Sure They Respect Everybody
''I think children learn through their parents. They have grown up with the same values we have. And we made sure that they value good things and respect everybody, especially elders.''
I Will Always Support My Daughters
''I always believe in destiny. Janhvi wanted to have a career in acting and we are supportive. And I will be as supportive as my mother was to me when I started my career. Obviously in her happiness is our happiness and we are happy to support her in all her endeavours.''
We Discuss Everything
''We discuss what we are wearing and what we need to wear for any occasion, but kabhi kabhi Boneyji bhi beech mein aa jaate hai aur bolte hai aap logo ne apna decide karr liya, but what about me? Then Janhvi and Khushi try to convince him and they enjoy helping him with the new and interesting styles.''
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.