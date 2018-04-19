 »   »   » Gone Too Soon! This Throwback Picture Of Sridevi With Janhvi & Khushi Will Leave You Teary-eyed

Janhvi Is Closer To Me

Talking about her darling daughters, Sridevi had told a leading daily, ''Khushi is closer to Boneyji and Janhvi is closer to me. Janhvi, I feel is more like me - absolutely obedient. Both my children are extremely attached to us. Janhvi seeks more attention from me while Khushi can manage things on her own. Though Janhvi's grown up now, sometimes I still have to feed her.''

Khushi Has Always Been A Very Independent Person

''She won't eat properly at certain times so I have to make sure that she eats properly. Sometimes she tells me to put her to sleep so all these nakhras she does. Khushi has always been a very independent person right since childhood.''

We Give Our Daughters Enough Space

''Our children are happy being with us and doing things with us. But at the same time, we give them enough space to spend time with their friends whenever they want to. They are happy to come with us and love doing things together -whether it is shopping or watching movies or just sitting at the dining table and chatting.''

We Made Sure They Respect Everybody

''I think children learn through their parents. They have grown up with the same values we have. And we made sure that they value good things and respect everybody, especially elders.''

I Will Always Support My Daughters

''I always believe in destiny. Janhvi wanted to have a career in acting and we are supportive. And I will be as supportive as my mother was to me when I started my career. Obviously in her happiness is our happiness and we are happy to support her in all her endeavours.''

We Discuss Everything

''We discuss what we are wearing and what we need to wear for any occasion, but kabhi kabhi Boneyji bhi beech mein aa jaate hai aur bolte hai aap logo ne apna decide karr liya, but what about me? Then Janhvi and Khushi try to convince him and they enjoy helping him with the new and interesting styles.''