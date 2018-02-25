 »   »   » THROWBACK! When Sridevi RECALLED Facing The Camera For The First Time

The First Time Sridevi Faced The Camera

Talking about it, the actress shared with the magazine, "Of course, that day is so clear in my memory. I was hiding behind my mother's saree pallu. But she said "Pappi, there's nothing to be afraid of" I believed her and that was it. I've never had a break after that."

Sridevi- A Natural Actor

"Usually, it's said that child stars have a very rough time. I didn't. But I do remember another child who was acting along with me. We had to cry for a scene and I'd just break into tears. But the other child had to be pinched hard by its mother and it would howl in pain."

Her First Grown Up Role

"I played my first grown up role at the age of 11 in the Telugu film Anuraagalu, a remake of Anuraag. I was playing the blind girl and I just made my eyes go blank. I was an obedient child, I guess. I did whatever the director told me to. I was cast as the heroine opposite N. T. Rama Rao, earlier I'd played the role of his grand daughter. I was paired with every senior hero. MGR, Nageswara Rao and Sivaji Ganesan.

I never felt awkward while acting with them, rather I felt deeply honored. But they did seem to be much taller than me and I'd stand straight up, so I wouldn't look like a little girl."

She Admired This Person As An Actor

"Sivaji Ganesan. In fact, there's a little element of him in every actor in the south today."

She Never Took A Day Off From Work

"I've never felt the need for formal training. I depend more on spontaneity, on being natural. my first take is always my best. I never carry my work home, I never study a certain character or model it on someone I know, because that amounts to mimicking. Anyway, there has been no time for formal training. I've never had a day off unless I've been ill. I've learnt everything on the job, including dancing."

Sridevi On Her Dream Of Dancing With Michael Jackson

Sridevi told Filmfare, "He seems to know the most impossible steps. He is so soft spoken, and he's been working like me, ever since he was a child. I don't understand him, but I'd give my right arm to meet him." When quizzed if she would go on a date with him, she said, "Oooh, no. I wouldn't go out with Michael for dinner or a drive. I'd just ask him for his autograph and treasure it."

Her Worst Experience In The Film Industry

"Kissing scenes are not for me. For Joshilaay, Shekar Kapur did ask me if I would mind kissing Sunny. When I told him I would feel extremely embarrassed, he said "Okay, don't worry, we won't do it".

But the kissing problem of Guru was a nightmare. Someone else's lips were used for a kiss even though I had said I wouldn't allow this to be done by a stand-in. My parents saw the film and were very upset. And the director (Umesh Mehra) even claimed that I had actually done the kissing scene. That has been my worst experience in the film industry. I really don't know why I should kiss someone I don't know. Others can do it but I can't.

Rape scenes are also a headache though I've had to do a couple of them because every heroine has to. You have to scream, shout, you get hurt because your bangles break. Thank god, there's a slowdown on rape scenes nowadays."

Was She Peeved By The Tag 'Thunder Thighs' Once Given To Her?

"Ha! No, I didn't take that seriously. It was given to me at the time Himmatwala. I was very chubby then, I weighted 75 Kg. At the time of Chandni, I lost weight and came down to 57 Kg, which I think helped me a lot to improve my dancing."

On Her Catfight With Jaya Prada

"We weren't fighting a kushti match or anything. But I suppose there was a sense of competitiveness between us. We'd try to act better than the other in the films we did together. She wouldn't speak to me but all that's over now. She came over when my father died. She was very caring and concerned, it was a very kind gesture."