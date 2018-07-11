 »   »   »  Tun Tun Birth Anniversary Special: A Tribute To India's First Female Comedian!

From Singing To Acting

Uma Devi Khatri or Tun Tun became a singing sensation overnight with the song 'Afsaana likh rahi hoon' from the 1947 film Dard and then decided to switch over to acting. It was Naushad who suggested that she take up acting, because she had a very bubbly personality and wonderful comic timing.

She Was An Ardent Fan Of Dilip Kumar

Tun Tun was adamant that she wanted a role opposite Dilip Kumar. Naushad couldn't stop laughing, but he talked to Dilip. Knowing about her crazy love for Dilip Kumar, a role was created for Uma in the film Babul in 1950. A scene required her to chase him around a charpai (cot), but she ran so fast that she would leave the hero behind. Ultimately, after repeated takes, she pulled him in front of her. But in the process she fell on the charpai and Dilip fell on her. The shot was canned and they retained the shot. Further it was Dilip Kumar who rechristened her as Tun Tun which later on became her on-screen name.

The Funny Bone

While all the heroines in those days were on a constant diet, Tun Tun always made it a point to carry a dabba with her all the time. She would often joke, "I had to maintain myself."

How She Made Her Dream Come True

As a kid, Tun Tun would climb on imli trees, play on farm yards and listen to film songs on the radio and would often dream of hearing her name on the air waves. But Singing was taboo in her orthodox North Indian household. So, she began practicing singing on the sly by listening to Ramlila and film songs. She taught herself to read and write Hindi and later picked up a smattering of Urdu and English to get into the film industry.

Guru Dutt Cast Her In Almost All His Films

Guru Dutt was her fan and cast her in almost all his films. Her favourite role too was from Guru Dutt's "Mr and Mrs 55" in which she essayed the role of a Christian lady.