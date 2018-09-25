 »   »   »  Vivek Oberoi On MARRYING Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 'Someone Who Wasn’t Right For Me As A LIFE PARTNER'

Related Articles
More than his films, actor Vivek Oberoi is famous for his affair with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his infamous press conference against Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan. Vivek had a very promising start in Bollywood, but his world came tumbling down when he stood against Salman. In a throwback interview with Filmfare, Vivek had admitted that the incident changed everything, but at least he didn't end up marrying someone who was not right for him as a life partner...(you got the hint!).
This Is A World Of Masks
Here's what he'd said, "I'm man enough to deal with professional ups and downs. But I found it difficult to deal with the personal stuff. This is a world of masks. People who don't play characters on screen play off it."
I'd Never Be Able To Return
"That press conference changed my life and led me to where I am today. If that hadn't happened, maybe I'd have had success after success, lost the plot and gone so far that I'd never be able to return.''
I Would Have Ended With Someone Who Wasn't Right For Me
''Maybe I would have ended up with someone who wasn't right for me as a life partner. Everything that I am doing now, impacting lives, running free schools, hospitals... came from that dark, difficult period.''
It Was Unfair
''I turned things around by earning blessings." Salman has been unaffected by the hullabaloo; Aishwarya Rai has moved on, but Vivek still feels damaged by what had happened back then. "I think it was unfair. But then life isn't over yet.''
What Vivek Had Said In The Conference
Vivek had said that Salman threatened to bash him up in public and kill him. He also revealed that Salman called him 41 times to threaten him.
The After Effects
"It was like a fatwa issued against me from the powers that be. Even if I gave a hit, work wouldn't follow. Shootout at Lokhandwala became a huge hit but I sat at home for a year after that."
My Personal Life Got Messed Up
The actor admits that this particular phase of life was not easy for him. He said, "When my personal life got messed up, I couldn't keep my eye on the ball."
