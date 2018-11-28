 »   »   »  Vivek Oberoi: Some People Call Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Unprofessional; She Taught Me Not To Be Upset

'Aishwarya Used To Come Two Hours Earlier'

"She used to come two hours earlier just to do her hair. She does not wear a wig in the film. If the shoot was to start at 7 am, she had to come in at 5 am!''

'Some People Call Her Unprofessional'

"It takes so much patience. The sad part is if there was dew in the night, her hair would straighten up. [Ash has curls in the film]. So she had to do it again. Yet, some people call her unprofessional. I am amazed!"

'Love Is The Best Emotion'

''I think love is the best emotion. It connects you to someone else. If you love someone truly, just look into her eyes. You will find your soul in her. If you love a person truly, you can make an ordinary day very special for her. If you go to see a film with a woman you love, then even if the film is bad you can hold hands and laugh at it.''

When Asked About His Affair With Aishwarya

When asked, ''Your reel love is also your real love...'' Vivek said, ''I won't talk about that. Let's concentrate on my film.''

'Aishwarya Is Fantastic'

''She is very professional! Aishwarya and Amitji taught me how to be professional, not to be upset and have fun all the time. They get along very well.''

Amitji Would Make Aishwarya Laugh All The Time

''She was always giggling because Amitji would make her laugh all the time. If Bollywood had its temple, then Amitabh Bachchan's idol would be in it.''

'He Does Not Take Things Seriously'

''He is very jovial. He does not take things seriously. Since his name was Uncle in the film, everyone called him that on the sets. The best thing about Amitji is that he can talk to you irrespective of your age. His greatness comes with such humility. He never makes you feel that he is Amitabh Bachchan.''

'We Bonded Beautifully'

''He gets embarrassed when you praise him. I learnt a lot of things from him. Because I have so much admiration for Amitji, I would keep asking him how I should act. Then he would explain in a very down-to-earth way. We bonded beautifully. He has a lot of energy. He sets the sets on fire with his presence.''