 »   »   »  Best Of 2018: Vote For The Best Bollywood Actress Of The Year

Deepika Padukone (Padmaavat)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat came to life owing to Deepika Padukone's stellar performance, who stepped in the shoes of Rani Padmavati. From showcasing the perfect body language of a queen to long-impact leaving dialogues, Deepika did everything in the film with utmost panache, leaving the critics all impressed!

Alia Bhatt (Raazi)

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses of the B-town and when a director uses Alia's potential to the fullest, critics are left in awe of this young girl!

With Meghna Gulazar's Raazi, Alia not only proved that she's here to say but also made it very clear that versatility runs in her blood.

Shraddha Kapoor (Stree)

We won't be wrong if we say that Shraddha Kapoor gave her career-best performance in Stree and she deserves to be in ‘Best Actress' nomination category.

Anushka Sharma (Sui Dhaga)

2018 has been one smashing year for Anushka Sharma. Be it Pari, Sui Dhaga or Zero, Anushka Sharma worked in three genres in one year and left her fans all proud of her acting chops!

Rani Mukerji (Hichki)

Rani Mukerji made a comeback after Adira's birth with Hichki. The film not only fared well at the box office but also brought back Rani to the race.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Veere di Wedding)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who's often touted as queen of sass, received only love and praises for her ‘bindaas' role in Veere Di Wedding. It was an out and out entertaining movie and Kareena deserves a shout out for her sassy performance!

Sanya Malhotra (Badhai Ho & Pataakha)

Sanya Malhotra is yet another rising star of the B-town. She made a debut with Aamir Khan's Dangal and with her second out, Pataakha, proved the world that she's a powerhouse of talent.

And soon after the release of Pataakha, Sanya wowed us with her sizzling chemistry with Ayushmann Khurrana in Badhai Ho and her subtle acting left us all in awe of her!