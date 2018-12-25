 »   »   »  Best Of 2018: Vote For The Best Movie Of The Year

Raazi

Meghna Gulzar kick-started 2018 on an amazing note with Raazi. The film casted Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles and each and every minute detail of this film won people's heart!

Padmaavat

Despite being constantly surrounded by controversies, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period-drama, Padmaavat made a special place in audiences' and critics' heart and became one of the most loved films of the year.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Kartik Aaryan, after his success in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, got the biggest hit of his career in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, one of the highest grossers of 2018 with collections of more than Rs 100 crore.

Sanju

Rajkumar Hirani is known for weaving magic on silver screen and he did the same with Ranbir Kapoor starrer. He came, audiences saw, he conquered and his film became one of the highest grossers, leaving behind many superstars' films.

Badhaai Ho

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho, the film about a middle class, middle aged couple with grown up sons coping with an unexpected pregnancy, raked in Rs 135 crore and heaped praises for its ‘unique' content and stellar performances.

Andhadhun

Needless to mention, 2018 belonged to Ayushmann Khurrana, who delivered two blockbusters - Andhadhun & Badhaai Ho.

Both the films, though dramatically different in genres, generated similar responses at the ticket window and won critics over.

Stree

A yet another content-driven film packed with the dose of out and out entertainment ruled not only at box office but also had viewers singing praises for the film.

Tumbbad

Unlike a typical horror film, Tumbbad stood out with its unique storytelling and stunning visuals.