 »   »   »  Best Of 2018: Vote For The Best Movie Of The Year

    2018 was one magical year where the content-driven films like Badhaai Ho, Raazi, Andhadhun and Stree outshone the formulaic, starry ventures like Salman Khan's Race 3 and the much hyped Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan that also featured Amitabh Bachchan. 2018 saw a terrific change in the taste of the audience as movie-goers showered love on 'meaningful films' backed by stellar performances. Most of the films starred young actors like Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, who're in their 30s.

    We've shortlisted some of the best films of the year that not only heaped praises by critics but also set the box office on fire.

    Raazi

    Meghna Gulzar kick-started 2018 on an amazing note with Raazi. The film casted Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles and each and every minute detail of this film won people's heart!

    Padmaavat

    Despite being constantly surrounded by controversies, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period-drama, Padmaavat made a special place in audiences' and critics' heart and became one of the most loved films of the year.

    Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

    Kartik Aaryan, after his success in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, got the biggest hit of his career in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, one of the highest grossers of 2018 with collections of more than Rs 100 crore.

    Sanju

    Rajkumar Hirani is known for weaving magic on silver screen and he did the same with Ranbir Kapoor starrer. He came, audiences saw, he conquered and his film became one of the highest grossers, leaving behind many superstars' films.

    Badhaai Ho

    Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho, the film about a middle class, middle aged couple with grown up sons coping with an unexpected pregnancy, raked in Rs 135 crore and heaped praises for its ‘unique' content and stellar performances.

    Andhadhun

    Needless to mention, 2018 belonged to Ayushmann Khurrana, who delivered two blockbusters - Andhadhun & Badhaai Ho.

    Both the films, though dramatically different in genres, generated similar responses at the ticket window and won critics over.

    Stree

    A yet another content-driven film packed with the dose of out and out entertainment ruled not only at box office but also had viewers singing praises for the film.

    Tumbbad

    Unlike a typical horror film, Tumbbad stood out with its unique storytelling and stunning visuals.

