 »   »   » WAIT, WHAT! Anupam Kher Once Posed As Sridevi's Long-Lost Sister Prabhadevi For A Magazine Cover

It Was An April Fool Days Prank

The magazine Cine Blitz actually got Anupam Kher all done up by ace make-up artiste and stylist Mickey Contractor and a cover picture shot by Bollywood's most popular lensman of the time - Gautam Rajadhyaksha where he posed as Sridevi's long-lost sister Prabhadevi.

Sridevi Was Unaware About This Prank

After the magazine hit the stands, Sridevi reacted, " Anupamji didn't tell me what exactly he was going to do. One day, while we were shooting he told me, 'Ma'am main aap ko ek surprise dene wala hoon' [Ma'm I'm going to give you a huge surprise]."

Building The Suspense

"The whole day he kept telling me the same thing. So I asked him what the surprise was. And all he said was, 'Nahin, I don't want to tell you, magar aap bahut hassenge' [but you'll laugh a lot!]. ...The whole day Anupamji kept building up the suspense. I had absolutely no idea what he was going to do. I could not even imagine what the surprise was."

Here's What Happened Next

Sridevi told the magazine, "After the shooting schedule in Bombay, I left for Madras. One day, after I finished my dubbing, I returned home and I met my sister and brother-in-law. They were very upset. They came to me saying, 'See what this Cine Blitz has done. They have said that we have got another sister hiding somewhere. It is so wrong!"

Sridevi Found The Prank Funnny

She was quoted as saying, " Ya. I found it really very funny. It was a really good April Fool joke for everybody. Especially when she said that she knew all the Hollywood actors. That was really funny and very cute in a way."

She Quite Liked Anupam's New Look

"Anupamji's make-up was really mind blowing. How nicely it was done. The credit for it goes to Gautam and Mickey. Of course the credit also goes to Anupamji. The way he has given his expressions was really great!"

Few Directors Were Keen To Sign Prabhadevi For A Film

Gautam Rajadhyaksha who transformed Anupam Kher to Prabhadevi said that almost everyone in the industry believed the story and some producers were even keen to sign Prabhadevi for their films.

Even Jaya Bachchan Fell For The Story

Talking about it, Gautam revealed to the magazine, "I was shooting with Amitabh (who had been told the night before by a suddenly stricken Anupam!) the day of the issue's release. Jaya, having read the story, tossed the magazine aside with disdain.

"Such cheap sensationalism. I admit she does look a bit like Sridevi, but..." I will never forget Jaya's face when Amit, who couldn't contain himself any longer, blurted out the truth. Disbelief, giving way to incredulity, shock, amazement, till at last she dissolved into peals of laughter. Sometimes, even now, remembering Jay's gasps and giggles, I laugh out loud."

Sridevi- The Queen Of Indian Cinema

Following the actress' untimely death on Saturday, Anupam Kher took to Twitter to express his condolences and tweeted, " This is how I will always want to remember #Sridevi - Happening, Vibrant, Brilliant, Beautiful, Bestest and Unique.🙏🙏 #QueenOfIndianCinemaSridevi