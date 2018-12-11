 »   »   »  WTF Moments Of 2018: Top 4 Weird Statements That Bollywood Actors Made This Year!

No Man Will Marry Me Because Tanushree Dutta Raped Me: Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant bulldozed the #MeToo movement and made a mockery of it by giving absurd statements for days together. She said that she was raped by Tanushree Dutta a decade ago and also stated that she's afraid of her future, as no man was willing to marry her because Tanushree Dutta raped her.

Rakhi Sawant Is A Transgender & Everybody Knows It: Tanushree Dutta

In the war of words between Tanushree and Rakhi, Tanushree forgot that she was fighting for justice in the #MeToo movement and ended up making an absurd statement by saying, "Rakhi Sawant is a transgender and everybody in the industry knows about it."

I Was Just A Kid 10 Years Ago: Shakti Kapoor

When the bad boy of Bollywood, Shakti Kapoor was asked to comment about Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar's #MeToo controversy, he ended up saying something really absurd and stupid such as, "10 years ago, I was a kid." Really Shakti Kapoor? In 2008 you were 56 years old, FYI.

Sonam Kapoor Calls A Man 'Harasser' For Educating Her On Global Warming

Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter complaining about traffic woes and pollution. A user replied saying that her luxury car drinks more fuel and gives less mileage and that adds to the pollution as well. A miffed Sonam replied, "And it's because of men like you that women find it difficult to use public transport for fear of being harassed." Sonam's followers were like 'hein'?