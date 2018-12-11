English
WTF Moments Of 2018: Top 4 Weird Statements That Bollywood Actors Made This Year!

By
    The year 2018 is coming to an end and what a year it was for Bollywood!! Movies such as Padmaavat, Sanju, AndhaDhun, Badhai Ho and several others ended up as hits at the box office and the year also saw Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan make their entry into the industry. The saddest part of the year was Sridevi's sudden demise and the happiest part of the year was Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding and also Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding.

    The year 2018 kickstarted the #MeToo movement in India, all thanks to Tanushree Dutta as she levelled allegations against Nana Patekar. Also, there were several goof-ups as many actors made strange, weird and absurd statements that'll make you sit back and say WTF!! Check out those 4 instances below...

    No Man Will Marry Me Because Tanushree Dutta Raped Me: Rakhi Sawant

    Rakhi Sawant bulldozed the #MeToo movement and made a mockery of it by giving absurd statements for days together. She said that she was raped by Tanushree Dutta a decade ago and also stated that she's afraid of her future, as no man was willing to marry her because Tanushree Dutta raped her.

    Rakhi Sawant Is A Transgender & Everybody Knows It: Tanushree Dutta

    In the war of words between Tanushree and Rakhi, Tanushree forgot that she was fighting for justice in the #MeToo movement and ended up making an absurd statement by saying, "Rakhi Sawant is a transgender and everybody in the industry knows about it."

    I Was Just A Kid 10 Years Ago: Shakti Kapoor

    When the bad boy of Bollywood, Shakti Kapoor was asked to comment about Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar's #MeToo controversy, he ended up saying something really absurd and stupid such as, "10 years ago, I was a kid." Really Shakti Kapoor? In 2008 you were 56 years old, FYI.

    Sonam Kapoor Calls A Man 'Harasser' For Educating Her On Global Warming

    Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter complaining about traffic woes and pollution. A user replied saying that her luxury car drinks more fuel and gives less mileage and that adds to the pollution as well. A miffed Sonam replied, "And it's because of men like you that women find it difficult to use public transport for fear of being harassed." Sonam's followers were like 'hein'?

