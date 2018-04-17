 »   »   » When Abhishek Talked About His Married Life With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Fake Divorce Rumours

Related Articles
Being a celebrity is not an easy thing! Famous people are always under media scanner. A few years ago, a video of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went viral on the Internet from an event, which hinted that everything was not okay between the two. Soon, the media started writing about the possibility of a divorce. Abhishek was furious after reading such reports and when a leading daily asked about the impact of such stories, the actor had said...
"I know what the truth is and I know how far to take the media seriously. I am not going to allow a third party to dictate to me and Aishwarya, how we should lead our lives. She knows how much I love her and I know how much she loves me.''
The Misinterpretations
''If you are going to misinterpret something for your own convenience, then go ahead. I am a public figure after all. And I cannot make the media happy all the time. My marriage and my life are not going to be dictated by what the media says. So it's really not an issue for me."
On A Related Note
On April 20th, Abhishek and Aishwarya will celebrate eleven years of togetherness. The couple tied the knot in 2007 after two years of courtship.
The Secret Behind Their Successful Married Life
When Abhishek Bachchan's wife Aishwarya was asked what is the best way to keep the relationship together, she had told Filmfare, ''There's a lot of adjustment, a lot of give and take. There will be agreements and disagreements. But it's important to keep the communication going. That's something I've always believed in.''
Abhishek Understands
''Abhishek has been wonderful to respect that. Communication is extremely important in a relationship. Doesn't it all start with friendship? What's friendship all about? I'm not one of those who say, ‘Okay shut it for today and don't take it to tomorrow'. If it needs to go to tomorrow, then it'll go to tomorrow. And if you can shut the chapter today, great! But neither fit into a rule book. There's no finality in looking at each day. You have to be open-minded about how you share your time together. It also means respecting and being sensitive to your partner.''
Aishwarya Loves These Qualities Of Her Hubby
''He's special because he's himself. He's a normal guy. When he walks into a room, he carries his lineage and his upbringing. It's all out there in the obvious and yet you know he's a guy in the room you can have a conversation with, you can hang out with, you can have fun with, you can have an intense conversation with. He's someone who'll have a straight face even as he jokes with you. He was born into showbiz and he has a lineage to carry. Despite all that there's nothing showbiz about him. That's the nicest part. He's relatable and engaging as a person. And he's my man, the father of my child.''
Fairytale Can Be A Perception
''I've lead a normal life irrespective of what the perception is. I'm just a normal girl. I am my parents' daughter. Abhishek is his parents' son. We got married. Incidentally, we work in cinema. I'm a hard working, multi-tasking woman, with a multi-faceted life. Personally too, I'm playing so many roles. I'm giving my heart and soul to it all. Professionally I'm committed to the jobs I do because I believe in them. ‘Fairytale' can be a perception and it writes itself beautifully.''
Did Marriage Change Aishwarya?
''In life change is the only constant. It's good to change. But it's not something I'll write home about. You have to be conscious about a change of phase in your life. You can't just sail through everything and drift along. That means you're not investing, you're not experiencing, you're not giving to it and taking back.''
It's Your Life That You Are Sharing
''You need to have that ‘exchange' in all your relationships, be it with your parents, with your friends, your professionals and most importantly marriage. Because it's not just two individuals coming together. Rather it's about two families coming together. It's your lives that you're sharing.''
We Are Equally Aware
''There are strong influences. We're equally aware and conscious of embracing each other's side and today we're one. Two people who marry and decide to spend their life together should have that kind of exchange. So I've chosen to lean on exchange as opposed to change.''
