 »   »   »  When An 'Arrogant' Salman Khan EXPOSED The Media For SPOILING His Relationship With Family & Friends

Salman On Being Called 'Arrogant'

Speaking of being touted as an arrogant actor, Salman Khan said, "Call me arrogant or whatever you like. I am like this. I try and put forward myself very clearly. I am not scared of speaking the truth."



Salman Thrashes The Media

"I have been labelled arrogant by a section of the film press, especially those magazines which want me to run around them and accept whatever they write about me."



Salman Calls Out Magazines For Ruining His Image

"If I call you names if I write rubbish about your family, will you like it? It can spoil your relationships with your colleagues and family and also land you in a soup. Just because somebody wants to sell his magazine, does it mean I should allow them to make use of me?," added Salman.



Salman: Do I Behave Like A Villain?

"If I am so bad then why aren't people scared of me? Why do children run and come to me for autographs? Why don't parents hesitate to introduce me to their children? Do I behave like a real-life villain?"



Salman Reveals Who All Are Scared Of Him

"The truth is that only those people are scared of me, who, when I was going through a low phase, wrote a lot of rubbish about me. I was rude to people because of their own mistakes."



'I'm A Man Of My Own Principles'

"Most of them were journalists who indulged in yellow journalism, and I refused to give them interviews. Since I stopped entertaining them, they wrote a load of bullshit about me. Why should I take all that shit? I am a man who has his principles and will adhere to it," asserted Salman.



Salman On Coming From A Reputed Family

When Salman was asked whether he feels the pressure of living up to the standard of a reputed family, he said, "I was always considered the black sheep of the family. But then, the situation is not the same anymore. I have done a lot of good work."



Salman: I'm Not Here To Prove My Point

"I have given so many hits and the number of flops that I have given is much less than anyone else in the industry today.



I am not here today to prove a point. I have already proved my worth by giving hits like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Karan Arjun, apart from Judwaa and other films."







Cut To Present

Currently, Salman Khan is on a promotional spree as the release of his upcoming film, Race 3 is just one week away and the film is in tremendous buzz!

