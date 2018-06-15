 »   »   »  When ‘Bobby Deol & Twinkle Khanna Caught Sun-bathing Together' Rumour Made Akshay Kumar Insecure

Related Articles
Actor Bobby Deol, who is making a comeback with Race 3, started his career with Barsaat in 1995. The movie also marked the debut of Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna. In one of his early interviews with Filmfare, Bobby had revealed that he and his co-star Twinkle Khanna did not get along while shooting the film. Not just that, he also talked about a funny incident when Akshay Kumar had believed a shocking rumour.
Bobby Deol had said, "Tina and I didn't get along from day one. We were at each other's throat throughout the making of Barsaat. We'd fight about silly things.''
Twinkle Hated It When I Used Abusive Words
''I used to irritate her by talking about the morning ablutions and the importance of a clean stomach. She used to find that obnoxious. She hated it when I used abusive words, she'd get all hot and bothered.''
When She Fainted On The Sets
''And I loved needling her. Once I remember we were shooting in Rohtang Pass near Manali. The oxygen supply was close to scarce. And she fainted. We had to pack up, she really gave us a scare."
On The Day Of Barsaat Premiere
"On the day of the premiere, we travelled together in the same car. I was a nervous wreck. I'm sure even she was but she hid it well.''
I Just Held Her hand
''Throughout the car journey, I just held her hand. And you know what happened after the premiere? I heard her use foul lingo.''
When She Abused
''I was taken aback. Throughout the shooting, she'd nagged me about giving gaalis. And here she was doing the same. When I told her this, she just chortled.''
When I Met Her On A Cruise With Akshay
"Today we laugh about the stupid things we did then. She's now married to my pal Akshay (Kumar). Recently I met her on a cruise while shooting for Ajnabee. We had a ball.''
The Press Wrote We Were Sunbathing Together
''Then the press wrote that we were sun-bathing together. And that Akshay kept a check on us throughout.''
I Never Strip In Public
‘'That was hilarious. I never strip in public. So where's the question of sun-bathing? It's good to see her happily married.''
