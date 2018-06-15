 »   »   »  When ‘Bobby Deol & Twinkle Khanna Caught Sun-bathing Together' Rumour Made Akshay Kumar Insecure

Twinkle Hated It When I Used Abusive Words

''I used to irritate her by talking about the morning ablutions and the importance of a clean stomach. She used to find that obnoxious. She hated it when I used abusive words, she'd get all hot and bothered.''

When She Fainted On The Sets

''And I loved needling her. Once I remember we were shooting in Rohtang Pass near Manali. The oxygen supply was close to scarce. And she fainted. We had to pack up, she really gave us a scare."

On The Day Of Barsaat Premiere

"On the day of the premiere, we travelled together in the same car. I was a nervous wreck. I'm sure even she was but she hid it well.''

I Just Held Her hand

''Throughout the car journey, I just held her hand. And you know what happened after the premiere? I heard her use foul lingo.''

When She Abused

''I was taken aback. Throughout the shooting, she'd nagged me about giving gaalis. And here she was doing the same. When I told her this, she just chortled.''

When I Met Her On A Cruise With Akshay

"Today we laugh about the stupid things we did then. She's now married to my pal Akshay (Kumar). Recently I met her on a cruise while shooting for Ajnabee. We had a ball.''

The Press Wrote We Were Sunbathing Together

''Then the press wrote that we were sun-bathing together. And that Akshay kept a check on us throughout.''

I Never Strip In Public

‘'That was hilarious. I never strip in public. So where's the question of sun-bathing? It's good to see her happily married.''