 »   »   » When Everyone Stopped Madhuri Dixit To Work With Rumoured Ex Sanjay Dutt But She Didn't Listen!

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt will be seen sharing the silver screen almost after a gap of 25 years in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kalank. The ex-couple gave many blockbusters in the past but the rumours of their affair started after the release of Saajan. Not many are aware that Madhuri's well-wishers didn't want her to sign Saajan opposite Sanjay Dutt. Here's what the actress had revealed to a leading daily...
When Madhuri was asked which movie was responsible for shaping her career, she had replied, "I think it's never just one movie. Every movie is a stepping stone. So, these were like the first, second and third steps... Tezaab got me my first best actress nomination.''
Saajan Was Against Sanjay Dutt's Image
''Dil, which came in between, got me my first best actress award (Filmfare). As regards Saajan, a lot of my well-wishers had dissuaded me from signing it arguing, ‘They are taking an action hero like Sanjay in the role of a crippled man. Your film is going against his image. God only knows what will happen to it.' ''
I Still Did It
''But I still did it as I personally believed in the working of the project. It became a huge hit and Sanjay was acclaimed in a different role.''
It Worked
''For me, it lived up to the promise of Tezaab and Dil in a relatively stronger acting part with more hit songs that got me the attention of a diverse cross-section of audience."
On Her Affair With Sanjay Dutt
In the same interview, Madhuri was asked about her rumoured affair with Sanjay Dutt, "Well, I don't know what fuels people's imaginations. I can't talk about what others are feeling or thinking in their heads?''
Because We Work Together
''We just happened to do many movies simultaneously like Khalnayak and Thanedaar that perhaps kept the rumour mills abuzz.''
Madhuri Added
''It's not like today where people do just one film at a time. Sometimes we used to do seven films at a time, while at other times some films used to take seven years to make."
When Sanjay Dutt Was Asked About His Relationship With Madhuri
He had told a magazine, "I wish I had a scene going on with Madhuri. But I don't! Look I get friendly to every co-star of mine.''
On Marriage Rumours
''If you see me with Raveena Tandon, you will feel I am having an affair with her too. There has to be something on between us for me to marry her (Madhuri)."
