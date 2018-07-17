 »   »   »  When Janhvi Kapoor Told Sridevi She Is A Bad Mamma & Didn't Talk To Her For Three Days

When Janhvi Told Sridevi She Is A Bad Mamma

Sridevi further added, ''She told me, ‘You are a bad mamma. You were so mean to him (Kamal Haasan's character).''

Sridevi Didn't Want Janhvi To Become An Actress

Talking about her daughter, the iconic actress had revealed to a daily, "She wanted to do the film (Student Of The Year 2) and initially, I wasn't in favour. I don't think it's a bad industry. I am a creation of this world.''

She Wanted Janhvi To Get Married

''But, as a parent, it would give me greater joy to see her married. But her happiness matters more, and if she does well as an actress, I will be a proud mother. We are like friends. We spend a lot of time together. Our routine is always centered around each other.''

When People Thought Sridevi Is Promoting Janhvi

"Earlier, I would take them to social gatherings and premieres that I attended. But they (people) thought I was promoting Janhvi.''

It Made Me Feel Like A Proud Mother

''Walking with my girls made me feel like a proud mother. But to the world, it became a reason to misunderstand me.''

On How Her Daughters Changed Over The Years

"For me, they will always be kids. But they seem to have taken less after me and more after my bold screen image.''