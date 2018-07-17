English
 »   »   »  When Janhvi Kapoor Told Sridevi She Is A Bad Mamma & Didn't Talk To Her For Three Days

When Janhvi Kapoor Told Sridevi She Is A Bad Mamma & Didn't Talk To Her For Three Days

Posted By:
    Sridevi was considered one of the most influential Bollywood actresses of all time and now her daughter Janhvi Kapoor is all set to enter the dream world of cinema with Dhadak. Janhvi loved watching her mother on-screen but one movie of hers had affected the little girl so much that she stopped talking to Sridevi. Not just that, after watching the film, the star kid also felt that she is not a good person. Talking about it, Sridevi had revealed to a daily, "Janhvi saw Sadma when she was around six years old and she didn't talk to me for three days.''

    When Janhvi Told Sridevi She Is A Bad Mamma

    Sridevi further added, ''She told me, ‘You are a bad mamma. You were so mean to him (Kamal Haasan's character).''

    Sridevi Didn't Want Janhvi To Become An Actress

    Talking about her daughter, the iconic actress had revealed to a daily, "She wanted to do the film (Student Of The Year 2) and initially, I wasn't in favour. I don't think it's a bad industry. I am a creation of this world.''

    She Wanted Janhvi To Get Married

    ''But, as a parent, it would give me greater joy to see her married. But her happiness matters more, and if she does well as an actress, I will be a proud mother. We are like friends. We spend a lot of time together. Our routine is always centered around each other.''

    When People Thought Sridevi Is Promoting Janhvi

    "Earlier, I would take them to social gatherings and premieres that I attended. But they (people) thought I was promoting Janhvi.''

    It Made Me Feel Like A Proud Mother

    ''Walking with my girls made me feel like a proud mother. But to the world, it became a reason to misunderstand me.''

    On How Her Daughters Changed Over The Years

    "For me, they will always be kids. But they seem to have taken less after me and more after my bold screen image.''

    For the uninitiated, Janhvi Kapoor was in the midst of shooting for her debut movie, Dhadak when her mother Sridevi breathed her last due to accidental drowning in a hotel bathtub in Dubai. Despite her mother's sudden demise, the professional actress finished the shooting of her debut film on time.

    Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor VS Nepotism: 7 Star Kids Who Failed Miserably In Bollywood Despite All The Hype

    Read more about: janhvi kapoor sridevi
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 23:52 [IST]
