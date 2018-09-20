 »   »   »  CATFIGHT OF 90s! When Karisma Kapoor INSULTED Raveena Tandon Publicly At Shahrukh Khan's Holi Bash

Raveena Was Hinting At None Other Than Karisma Kapoor

While speaking to Asad Ahmed for Rediff, Raveena was quoted as saying, " I have seen actors manipulate and reach where they are today. I won't name the heroine, but because she was insecure she had me removed from four films."

She Further Added..

"As a matter of fact, I was to do one of the films with her. She was closer to the producer and the hero apparently. So these things do happen, but I'm not into playing these sorts of games."

Raveena Dragged Ajay Devgn Too!

Raveena also hinted that Karisma refused to work with her because of her then boyfriend, Ajay Devgn and said, "There were two of us in the film. Arre kissika koi boyfriend hua, and he puts down the condition that if you work with so and so, you never speak to me again... Never see me again."

Though Raveena Didn’t Take Karisma’s Name, The Interviewer Did Confirm About Karisma

He asked Raveena, "You might not want to name her, but everyone knows that the heroine in question is Karisma Kapoor. It's no secret that there's no love lost between you two.

Recently at Shahrukh Khan's Holi bash when photographers asked you and Urmila to pose with Karishma, you'd agreed heartily but when they asked her she flatly refused."

Raveena On Being Insulted By Karisma

Raveena was clearly agitated with what Karisma did to her and said "It doesn't make me a superstar if I pose with a Karisma Kapoor today. She doesn't feature in my life in any which way. I'm a professional, I don't care. I would pose with a broomstick if need be.

I'm only bothered with my work. What happens personally doesn't and shouldn't affect a professional relationship."

Raveena Admitted That She Wanted To Make Peace With Her But Karisma Was In No Mood For The Same

"Life is too short to have these petty squabbles. I don't want to waste my time thinking about such things. Everybody has hassles but one should try and resolve them. If things can be resolved without any tension life would be so much easier. Why have problems, why?"

Raveena On Her Ugly Spat With Karisma & Ajay Devgn

"Karishma and I are not the best of friends. Ditto with Ajay. We've patched up and we're not at war. Till date I haven't abused them.

Because their lives don't affect me in the least. Professionally I'm ready to work with Ajay or Karishma. Where work is concerned I don't bother about these stupid ego problems."

Raveena On Having Problems With Ajay Devgn

"I don't have a problem with Ajay because he is not so important in my life. I don't even think about it. I'm too content with my life. Probably he is unhappy to yet talk about me this way."

Raveena On Working With Ajay Devgn: I’m Not Insecure

"I'm significant in his life somewhere that he yet holds a grudge. It doesn't make any difference to me. I can work with anybody. I'm not insecure, I have confidence in myself," had said Raveena.