When Sanjay Dutt's Sister Priya Dutt Tied Him Rakhi In Jail & His 'Gift' Had Everyone Crying!

    Sanju: Sanjay Dutt's THIS gift made Priya Dutt CRY | FilmiBeat

    Ever since Sanju has released, fans are eager to know more and more about the life of Sanjay Dutt! While, Sanju skipped many facts about Sanjay Dutt inluding his two failed marriages, the films also didn't showcase any special scene between Dutt and his sisters - Priya and Namrata Dutt. In a coffee table book tribute Mr and Mrs Dutt - Memories of Our Parents, sister Priya and Namrata Dutt revealed how they tied rakhi to Sanjay Dutt when he was in jail and the latter's gift had everyone crying.

    This Is What Sanjay Gifted His Sisters

    In August 1994, Priya Dutt had visited Sanjay Dutt in jail to tie rakhi on his wrist and revealing the emotional moment, she wrote, "We tied a rakhi on his wrist. Sanjay looked sad and said, "I have nothing to give (the two of) you ... This is all I have....".

    He gave them two-rupee jail coupons that he had earned through manual labour.

    Priya Has Preserved The Coupons As Mementos

    "It was an extraordinary emotional moment for us. Dad broke down. We held each other in a long embrace and wept, unburdening our hearts, before Sanjay was led back to his cell," writes Priya, who has preserved the coupons as mementos.

    Priya Also Wrote About How Sunil Dutt Became Obsessed With Sanjay Dutt's Situation

    "Dad became obsessed with Sanjay's situation and his behaviour became increasingly erratic. He was beside himself. He didn't sleep and would get up at four in the morning. He would say how could he sleep when his son was in the same city, a few miles away from him, lying on a cold stone floor?"

    Cut To Present - Priya Dutt Is Impressed With 'Sanju'

    Speaking to Mid-Day, Priya Dutt had said, "You can't have anybody aping bhaiyya 100%, but I loved the way Ranbir has portrayed him."

    On A Related Note, Sanju Is Roaring At Box Office

    As of now, the film has collected Rs 264 crore at the box office and is all set to the enter the Rs 300 crore club soon!

    Inputs From - The Wire

    Monday, July 9, 2018
