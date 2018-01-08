 »   »   » NASTY REMARK! When Shahid Kapoor Compared Kareena Kapoor To A BUFFALO; Took A Shocking Dig At Her

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were so much in love with each other that many believed they were made for each other. The ex-couple was the talk of the town throughout their entire dating tenure.

Shahid & Kareena were together for almost five years and were very open about their relationship. They shocked their fans with the news of their break-up and soon after the split, Shahid went into hiding. However, in an interview to Zee, Shahid said a very nasty thing about working with ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor.

When I Was In A Relationship With Kareena.... Today I don't like talking about my personal relationship because I feel that it's my personal space. When I was in relationship with Kareena I use to think differently, but now things have changed. I Wanted Normalcy In My Life As a person, I have always wanted normalcy in my life. I have come from a middle class family and a basic background. I have travelled in buses and trains. I Never Lived In A Bungalow I never lived in bungalow surrounded by guards. But, the fact is that life changes after you become a star and I try my best not to get carried away by my celebrity lifestyle. Breaking Up With Kareena Was Tough It did hurt. But as an actor, I have never let anything come in the way of my work. I have always given my best. On Working With Kareena Of course, I will. I have said this right from the time ‘the break up' happened that if a good movie comes and the director tells me that no one else except Kareena will suit a certain role then I have no right to say that I won't do the film. I Can Romance A Buffalo Too In fact, if my director will ask me to romance a cow or a buffalo then I will do that too. It's my job. On His Affair With Vidya Balan Vidya is a very good friend of mine and what she says it's her wish. I can only speak for myself. And many a times there are things said in a different way and projected in a different way. I really don't know what to believe. Amrita Rao Is My Favourite Co-star On the basis of my films, I think it's Amrita Rao because my first movie was with her. We were both newcomers and it was very difficult to have the kind of chemistry we did. Also, Kareena for Jab We Met, But currently I have really enjoyed working with Priyanka. Why He Didn't Choose Vidya Balan No, I do like working with her. In fact she is one of the finest actors I have worked with and I hope I get to do a film with her where the characters have enough to do. I feel that Kismat Konnection did have romance, but not enough to make a couple work.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will soon be seen In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, which might hit the screens In Jan.

