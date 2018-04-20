 »   »   » When Shahrukh Khan's Body Caught Fire: I Threw Myself On The Floor; I Had A Close Shave With Death

Related Articles
Shahrukh Khan and injury go hand by hand. He's one of the most hardworking actors and never shies away from taking risks. Today, as a part of Flashback Friday, we have brought to you special feature on Shahrukh Khan's movie Koyla, which completes 21 years and you will be shocked to know that the Superstar was almost killed during the shoot of this film.
The climactic scene of Shahrukh Khan and Amrish Puri became a real-life climax as Shahrukh tried to do a stunt with himself on fire and burned himself and nearly asphyxiated. In an interview to Cineblitz, Shahrukh had revealed what exactly happened and why the stunt went wrong..
SRK Was Set On Fire
Speaking of the fatal accident, Shahrukh Khan told, "The shot has never been done in India before, I hear. I was set on fire from head to toe. Normally, people do these kinds of stunts with a face mask on."
SRK Did The Stunt Without Face Mask
"I did it without one. The shot was that Amrishji sets me on fire and flees from the scene of the crime, thinking I am dead. He gets into the train and then sees this ball of fire hurtling towards him."
SRK Applied The Water Gel But..
"Even though you are wearing fire-proof clothes, when you are set on fire, there's is a good chance the fire could burn through them. I had the water gel but that keeps you safe for about 15 seconds."
The Fire Engulfed SRK & He Threw Himself On The Floor
"I nearly died of asphyxiation the last time I did the shot. When they set me on fire, it just engulfed me. The flames just shot up beyond control. I threw myself on the floor and all these people crowded around me, trying to put the fire off.
They threw on wet blankets but that didn't help either. The flames just came back stronger every time they did that.
SRK: I Had Close Shave With Death That Day
"Meanwhile, this young kid who was helping the others to douse the fire panicked badly because he thought my face had also caught fire.
He started spraying carbon dioxide on my face.
I just stopped breathing and couldn't inhale at all. It was quite frightening. I had a close shave with death that day."
How Koyla Came Into Picture?
Speaking about the same, Rakesh Roshan said, "After Karan Arjun I was wondering what story I would make into a film. One day I was taking a walk, and this idea came to me. It was going to be an intense love story."
Roshan On Casting SRK & Madhuri
When asked why he casted Shahrukh Khan & Madhuri Dixit for the film, he said, "I could not choose newcomers for such an intense film."
Cut to the present, on the work front, Rakesh Roshan has already started the prep-work for Krrish 4, while Shahrukh Khan is busy with the shoot of Zero. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and it also casts Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.
