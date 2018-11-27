 »   »   »  EGO CLASH! When Shahrukh Khan Had A FALLOUT With Shankar & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REJECTED Robot

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- 26/11 Convicted Only In 'Mickey Mouse' Case — Why India’s Road To Rana Is A Tough One!
-
- 7 Years Of Jail With No Bail For People Sharing Child Porn On WhatsApp
- Alia Bhatt & Parineeti Chopra Meet 'Dulhe Raja' Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra At Pre-wedding Dinner
- KTM Duke 125 Top Features You Should Know
- Harmanpreet Kaur And Smriti Mandhana Continue Association With Women's BBL
- 10 Haunting Signs That Death Is Near
- 6 Steps To Earn More Money From Fixed Deposits
- A Travel Guide To Junnar: Birthplace Of Shivaji Maharaj
Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is all set to release on November 29, 2018 and we can't be more excited! Fans are waiting to catch the first day first show with the bated breath. Having said that, we have brought to you a special 'Throwback Tuesday' feature for you, in which we trace the history of Robot.
Did you know that before Rajinikanth came in for Robot/Enthiran, the movie first landed in Kamal Haasan's lap and then went on to Shahrukh Khan? We're sure you must not be aware of the fact that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had also rejected the movie initially. Then how come she grabbed the role again? Read all the unknown facts below...
Kamal Haasan Was The First Choice
Reportedly, Kamal Haasan and Preity Zinta were the first choice for Shankar's Robot. But owing to creative differences, Kamal dropped the project and Shankar roped in Shahrukh Khan for the same!
SRK Liked The Script But...
After Kamal Haasan, Shankar had approached Superstar Shahrukh Khan for Robot. SRK, who was at the peak of his career, loved the idea behind the Robot and discussed the script with his friend Karan Johar & Farah Khan.
SRK Pointed A Few Corrections & That Didn't Go Well With Shankar
Reportedly, Shahrukh Khan came back with lots of corrections and red inks all over the script and that didn't go well with S Shankar, who was hell-bent to make the movie in his own way.
Differences Over CG
Reportedly, Shankar had suggested doing the Computer Graphics(CG) through Hollywood's Stan Winston studios. But, Shahrukh Khan wanted the CG to be done within his in-house Red Chillies VFX.
SRK's argument was that if he won't use his own studio in his film, then, how would he convince other film-makers to use his VFX studio.
SRK & Shankar Called It Off
It is believed that both these issues led to some major differences between SRK & Shankar and they ended up calling off the project!
Did You Know Aishwarya Has Also Rejected The Movie Once?
Not many of you must be aware of the fact that before roping in Preity Zinta, Shankar had approached Aishwarya Rai but owing to her busy schedule, the actress had to reject the offer and Preity came on board.
After a few years, when Shankar revived the project with Rajinikanth, he approached Aishwarya Rai again and then everything worked out and the final cast i.e., Aishwarya Rai and Rajinikanth made Robot/Enthiran happen!
Aishwarya's Fee
Reportedly, Aishwarya was paid Rs 6 Crore for her role in Robot, which was a huge amount!
Cut to present, the sequel of Robot, 2.0 is all set to hit the theatres and shatter many records at the box office. Apart from Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, the film also casts Amy Jackson in the lead role.