 »   »   »  EGO CLASH! When Shahrukh Khan Had A FALLOUT With Shankar & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REJECTED Robot

Kamal Haasan Was The First Choice

Reportedly, Kamal Haasan and Preity Zinta were the first choice for Shankar's Robot. But owing to creative differences, Kamal dropped the project and Shankar roped in Shahrukh Khan for the same!

SRK Liked The Script But...

After Kamal Haasan, Shankar had approached Superstar Shahrukh Khan for Robot. SRK, who was at the peak of his career, loved the idea behind the Robot and discussed the script with his friend Karan Johar & Farah Khan.

SRK Pointed A Few Corrections & That Didn't Go Well With Shankar

Reportedly, Shahrukh Khan came back with lots of corrections and red inks all over the script and that didn't go well with S Shankar, who was hell-bent to make the movie in his own way.

Differences Over CG

Reportedly, Shankar had suggested doing the Computer Graphics(CG) through Hollywood's Stan Winston studios. But, Shahrukh Khan wanted the CG to be done within his in-house Red Chillies VFX.

SRK's argument was that if he won't use his own studio in his film, then, how would he convince other film-makers to use his VFX studio.

SRK & Shankar Called It Off

It is believed that both these issues led to some major differences between SRK & Shankar and they ended up calling off the project!

Did You Know Aishwarya Has Also Rejected The Movie Once?

Not many of you must be aware of the fact that before roping in Preity Zinta, Shankar had approached Aishwarya Rai but owing to her busy schedule, the actress had to reject the offer and Preity came on board.

After a few years, when Shankar revived the project with Rajinikanth, he approached Aishwarya Rai again and then everything worked out and the final cast i.e., Aishwarya Rai and Rajinikanth made Robot/Enthiran happen!

Aishwarya's Fee

Reportedly, Aishwarya was paid Rs 6 Crore for her role in Robot, which was a huge amount!

Cut to present, the sequel of Robot, 2.0 is all set to hit the theatres and shatter many records at the box office. Apart from Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, the film also casts Amy Jackson in the lead role.