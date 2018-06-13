 »   »   »  FIGHT GOT PERSONAL! When Shahrukh Khan HURT Rival Govinda's Mother With His Statements!

What I Said Was Misunderstood

''I'd said something in English which was misunderstood by a certain segment of people around him. I'd said something on a show to the effect that 'I can do what I do best.''

I Can't Do What Govinda Does

''I cannot do what Govinda can do and perhaps Govinda can't do what I can'. It did not mean that I will not do what Govinda does. I wish I could do what Govinda does. I wish I could put my lungi over my head and dance but I can't do it.''

Govinda Told Me His Mother Was Hurt

''But it was quoted very differently. He told me also that his mother was very hurt because she felt I was saying that Govinda doesn't do good things.''

I Called Govinda

''I felt very bad about that. I didn't know how to explain. I called him up and said, 'Listen, please explain to your mom that I didn't mean it this way.''

After This Incident

''I just said that in English it sounds very different. That I can't do what he does and maybe he can't do what I do. It wasn't meant to be that I will not do what he does. Or what he does is derogatory or bad. I guess that cleared it up. After that I've never had a misunderstanding with him.''

When Asked About His Arrogant Behaviour

''I'm not arrogant, I'm just clear-cut. I have a lot of dos and don'ts. Initially even Subhash Ghai and Yash Chopra thought I was arrogant.''

Yash Chopra Thought Of Replacing Me In Darr

''Yash Chopra told me the other day that after signing me on for Darr, he was still looking for a replacement because he thought I was too arrogant.''

Love Me Or Leave Me

''He thought that I would give him lot of trouble. Today, he says he can't even think of anyone besides me. See, my attitude is `love me or leave me.' I'm very hard-working. I give you value for money.''

You Are Not Doing Any Favour

''You may be a big director but I'm a big actor too. So you're not doing me a favour by taking me in your film. Don't expect me to touch your feet and dance to your tunes, no sir.''