 »   »   »  FIGHT GOT PERSONAL! When Shahrukh Khan HURT Rival Govinda's Mother With His Statements!

There was a time when Shahrukh Khan and Govinda were arch rivals. The two were famous for taking nasty jibes at each other. But one statement of Shahrukh Khan about Govinda really hurt his mother. When King Khan came to know about it he immediately apologised to Govinda and told him that his comment was misconstructed and he will never do anything that will hurt the dancing star or family members. After this incident the two became friends and never said anything against each other.
When asked about the same, Shahrukh Khan told a leading film magazine, ''I don't like to talk about it because it triggers it off again.''
What I Said Was Misunderstood
''I'd said something in English which was misunderstood by a certain segment of people around him. I'd said something on a show to the effect that 'I can do what I do best.''
I Can't Do What Govinda Does
''I cannot do what Govinda can do and perhaps Govinda can't do what I can'. It did not mean that I will not do what Govinda does. I wish I could do what Govinda does. I wish I could put my lungi over my head and dance but I can't do it.''
Govinda Told Me His Mother Was Hurt
''But it was quoted very differently. He told me also that his mother was very hurt because she felt I was saying that Govinda doesn't do good things.''
I Called Govinda
''I felt very bad about that. I didn't know how to explain. I called him up and said, 'Listen, please explain to your mom that I didn't mean it this way.''
After This Incident
''I just said that in English it sounds very different. That I can't do what he does and maybe he can't do what I do. It wasn't meant to be that I will not do what he does. Or what he does is derogatory or bad. I guess that cleared it up. After that I've never had a misunderstanding with him.''
When Asked About His Arrogant Behaviour
''I'm not arrogant, I'm just clear-cut. I have a lot of dos and don'ts. Initially even Subhash Ghai and Yash Chopra thought I was arrogant.''
Yash Chopra Thought Of Replacing Me In Darr
''Yash Chopra told me the other day that after signing me on for Darr, he was still looking for a replacement because he thought I was too arrogant.''
Love Me Or Leave Me
''He thought that I would give him lot of trouble. Today, he says he can't even think of anyone besides me. See, my attitude is `love me or leave me.' I'm very hard-working. I give you value for money.''
You Are Not Doing Any Favour
''You may be a big director but I'm a big actor too. So you're not doing me a favour by taking me in your film. Don't expect me to touch your feet and dance to your tunes, no sir.''
