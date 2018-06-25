English
 »   »   »  26 Years Of Shahrukh Khan: When SRK Refused To Work With Divya Bharti Because She Had Scratched Him

26 Years Of Shahrukh Khan: When SRK Refused To Work With Divya Bharti Because She Had Scratched Him

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The God of Romance, the King of Bollywood, the one and only 'Shahrukh Khan' completes 26 years in Bollywood and we can't be more excited. Shahrukh Khan's life story is nothing less than 'filmy'. As our Superstar says, "agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai", SRK's journey from being an ordinary Delhi guy to a B-town superstar is all about his 'chaahat' for acting!

    On this special day, we have brought to you a special feature on Shahrukh Khan that revolves around him and his first co-star Divya Bharti. The duo has worked together in two films - Dil Aashna Hai and Deewana. But did you know once Shahrukh had refused to work with Divya because she had scratched him on the sets?

    SRK Had Played A Prank On Divya

    In an interview to Filmfare, Divya Bharti's mom, Mita Bharti, had talked about the pranks that SRK & Divya used to play on the sets.

    Sharing a funny incident, she had revealed, "One day she (Divya Bharti) scratched Shahrukh Khan on the sets of Dil Aashna Hai. His secretary called up to say that Shahrukh wouldn't work with her. But later Shahrukh said, ‘I said this just to scare her. She's a bachhi (child)'."

    SRK's Debut

    The year was 1992 when Shahrukh Khan made his debut in Deewana featuring Divya Bharati and Rishi Kapoor. Incidentally, his debut film had to be Hema Malini's Dil Aashna Hai but Deewana released earlier. Interestingly, in both the films, SRK was paired opposite Divya Bharti.

    When SRK Talked About Divya Bharti

    Reminiscing about his equation with Divya Bharti, Shahrukh Khan had once said, "I was dubbing in Sea Rock hotel where Ratan Jain had come to sign me for Baazigar. We were sitting in a coffee shop, and this girl Divya walked up to me and said, ‘You are an institution of acting.'"

    He Further Added...

    "Until then I did not even know the meaning of what she had said. I worked with her in two films. I remember I was in Delhi when l heard the sad news of her passing on. God bless her."

    Cut To Present

    Shahrukh Khan isn't just a name. He's a brand! In his 26-year-long career, Shahrukh Khan gave many hit films and few films are still touted as 'iconic films'. Along with acting, SRK also won hearts with his philanthropic work.

    In fact, SRK is the only Bollywood star who is damn popular among Hollywood stars. Many Hollywood stars wishes to work with Shahrukh Khan, but SRK never wished to go to Hollywood.

    On the work front, Shahrukh Khan is busy shooting for Zero. The film also casts Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and is all set to hit the theatres during Christmas.

    Read more about: shahrukh khan divya bharti
    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 11:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue