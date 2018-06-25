 »   »   »  26 Years Of Shahrukh Khan: When SRK Refused To Work With Divya Bharti Because She Had Scratched Him

SRK Had Played A Prank On Divya

In an interview to Filmfare, Divya Bharti's mom, Mita Bharti, had talked about the pranks that SRK & Divya used to play on the sets.

Sharing a funny incident, she had revealed, "One day she (Divya Bharti) scratched Shahrukh Khan on the sets of Dil Aashna Hai. His secretary called up to say that Shahrukh wouldn't work with her. But later Shahrukh said, ‘I said this just to scare her. She's a bachhi (child)'."

The year was 1992 when Shahrukh Khan made his debut in Deewana featuring Divya Bharati and Rishi Kapoor. Incidentally, his debut film had to be Hema Malini's Dil Aashna Hai but Deewana released earlier. Interestingly, in both the films, SRK was paired opposite Divya Bharti.

Reminiscing about his equation with Divya Bharti, Shahrukh Khan had once said, "I was dubbing in Sea Rock hotel where Ratan Jain had come to sign me for Baazigar. We were sitting in a coffee shop, and this girl Divya walked up to me and said, ‘You are an institution of acting.'"

"Until then I did not even know the meaning of what she had said. I worked with her in two films. I remember I was in Delhi when l heard the sad news of her passing on. God bless her."

Shahrukh Khan isn't just a name. He's a brand! In his 26-year-long career, Shahrukh Khan gave many hit films and few films are still touted as 'iconic films'. Along with acting, SRK also won hearts with his philanthropic work.

In fact, SRK is the only Bollywood star who is damn popular among Hollywood stars. Many Hollywood stars wishes to work with Shahrukh Khan, but SRK never wished to go to Hollywood.

On the work front, Shahrukh Khan is busy shooting for Zero. The film also casts Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and is all set to hit the theatres during Christmas.