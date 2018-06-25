 »   »   »  26 Years Of Shahrukh Khan: When SRK Refused To Work With Divya Bharti Because She Had Scratched Him

Related Articles
- The Kindest Superstar Ever! How Shahrukh Khan Helped Irrfan Khan Will Make You Respect Him Even More
- A BIG LET DOWN: These Superstars Will Not Be Attending The IIFA Awards 2018
- Here's Why Priyanka Chopra BROKE UP With Her Superstar EX-BF; Dating Nick To Heal Her BROKEN Heart!
- Funny Race 3 Memes! SRK, Ranbir Kapoor & Abhishek Bachchan TROLL Salman Khan In Their Style!
- Shahrukh Khan & Amitabh Bachchan Collaborate For A Film After Good Ten Years!
- Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali Drop The Idea Of Working With Salman Khan? We're As Confused As You Are!
- Man In Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Video Has Worked With Shahrukh Khan & Madhuri Dixit!
- Suhana Khan Poses With A Mystery Man At A Party & The Internet Can't Stop Asking, 'Who's That Boy?'
- VIRAL VIDEO! When Janhvi Kapoor As A Kid Presented The Best Actor Award To Shahrukh Khan
- Shahrukh Khan Celebrates Eid In Orlando, View Pictures!
- Shahrukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Big B, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor & Others Wish Everyone A Happy Eid
- Salman Khan Is A ZERO! Read To Know Why
The God of Romance, the King of Bollywood, the one and only 'Shahrukh Khan' completes 26 years in Bollywood and we can't be more excited. Shahrukh Khan's life story is nothing less than 'filmy'. As our Superstar says, "agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai", SRK's journey from being an ordinary Delhi guy to a B-town superstar is all about his 'chaahat' for acting!
On this special day, we have brought to you a special feature on Shahrukh Khan that revolves around him and his first co-star Divya Bharti. The duo has worked together in two films - Dil Aashna Hai and Deewana. But did you know once Shahrukh had refused to work with Divya because she had scratched him on the sets?
SRK Had Played A Prank On Divya
In an interview to Filmfare, Divya Bharti's mom, Mita Bharti, had talked about the pranks that SRK & Divya used to play on the sets.
Sharing a funny incident, she had revealed, "One day she (Divya Bharti) scratched Shahrukh Khan on the sets of Dil Aashna Hai. His secretary called up to say that Shahrukh wouldn't work with her. But later Shahrukh said, ‘I said this just to scare her. She's a bachhi (child)'."
SRK's Debut
The year was 1992 when Shahrukh Khan made his debut in Deewana featuring Divya Bharati and Rishi Kapoor. Incidentally, his debut film had to be Hema Malini's Dil Aashna Hai but Deewana released earlier. Interestingly, in both the films, SRK was paired opposite Divya Bharti.
When SRK Talked About Divya Bharti
Reminiscing about his equation with Divya Bharti, Shahrukh Khan had once said, "I was dubbing in Sea Rock hotel where Ratan Jain had come to sign me for Baazigar. We were sitting in a coffee shop, and this girl Divya walked up to me and said, ‘You are an institution of acting.'"
He Further Added...
"Until then I did not even know the meaning of what she had said. I worked with her in two films. I remember I was in Delhi when l heard the sad news of her passing on. God bless her."
Cut To Present
Shahrukh Khan isn't just a name. He's a brand! In his 26-year-long career, Shahrukh Khan gave many hit films and few films are still touted as 'iconic films'. Along with acting, SRK also won hearts with his philanthropic work.
In fact, SRK is the only Bollywood star who is damn popular among Hollywood stars. Many Hollywood stars wishes to work with Shahrukh Khan, but SRK never wished to go to Hollywood.
On the work front, Shahrukh Khan is busy shooting for Zero. The film also casts Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and is all set to hit the theatres during Christmas.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.