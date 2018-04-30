 »   »   » Please Don't Ask Janhvi To Speak In Hindi; When Sridevi Told Media Her Daughter Can't Speak Hindi

Sridevi Came To Janhvi's Rescue

It all happened when Janhvi & Sridevi featured together on People magazine cover and at the cover launch, when Janhvi was asked if she's planning to debut in Bollywood, she tried to answer in Hindi but couldn't finish her sentence.

While Sridevi took the mic from her said, "Please don't let her talk in Hindi. Otherwise I will keep bullying her." Sridevi also imitated her daughter and left the media in splits!

We're Sure That Janhvi Must Have Become A Pro Now!

Considering the fact that Janhvi is all set to debut through Dhadak, we're sure the leggy lass must have become a pro in Hindi now. Knowing the fact that earlier, Janhvi was not very fluent in speaking Hindi, it would be interesting to see how she mouths her dialogues in Dhadak.

BTW, Did You See Janhvi’s Latest Pic?

Speaking of Janhvi Kapoor, recently her step-sister Anshula Kapoor shared a funny picture of Janhvi, in which sheis seen getting a piggy-ride from her sister Khushi Kapoor.

Ever since Sridevi has passed away, Anshula & Arjun Kapoor have become very protective of Janhvi & Khushi, which is indeed a sweet thing!

Khushi's Wallpaper Is Also Going Viral For All The Sweet Reasons

Recently, during an outing, fans spotted a special photo on Khushi Kapoor's phone. It is a childhood photo of Khushi with mom Sridevi and it's going viral for all the cute reasons.

Khushi & Janhvi Coming On Terms With The Reality

There's no denying that nobody can fill the void in Khushi & Janhvi's world as they have lost their mother. But we gotta appreciate them for being so strong and bravely coping with the loss.

Reportedly, it's Janhvi & Khushi, who's helping their father Boney Kapoor to be strong and live the life with normalcy.

"Me And Khushi Have Lost Our Mother But Papa Has Lost His 'Jaan'"

We still remember, how after Sridevi's tragic demise, Janhvi penned a heart-warming note, a part of which reads, "Me and Khushi have lost our mother but papa has lost his "Jaan".

She was so much more than just an actor or a mother or a wife. She was the ultimate and the best in all these roles. It mattered a great deal to her to give love and to get love.

For people to be good and gracious and kind. She didn't understand frustration or malice or jealousy.

So let's be that. Let's be full of only good and give only love. That would make her happy, to know that even in death, she gave you all something."

Janhvi's Heart-touching Note..

"The courage and inspiration to fill yourselves with nothing but love and rid yourselves of bitterness in any way and form. That's what she stood for. Dignity, strength and innocence.

Thank you for the love and support everyone has shown us in the past couple of days. It's given us hope and strength and we can't thank you all enough."