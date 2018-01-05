 »   »   » DID YOU KNOW? While DATING Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone Wished To Go To Italy For HONEYMOON

Today is the birthday of that actress, 'jiski aankhon mei ajab si ajab se addayein hainn.' No cookies for guessing her name as it's none other than the very talented & extremely gorgeous - Deepika Padukone!

The actress turns 32 today and on this special day, we have brought to you a special feature in which she talked about going to her honeymoon to a romantic place like Italy and interestingly, at that time, she was dating Ranbir Kapoor.

She gave this interview to Bollywood Hungama, while promoting her first film with Ranbir Kapoor, Bachna Ae Haseeno and we're damn sure that you will reading the excerpts of Deepika.

Deepika On Working With Her Off-screen BF Ranbir On Screen Speaking about her shooting experience with Ranbir, while dating him at the same time, she told, "It doesn't really make much of a difference because at the end of the day when you're working and you're a part of the film, you are not really looking at whether he is your boyfriend or not because you're in your work space at that moment. Deepika On Travelling To Beautiful Location With Ranbir For The Shoot "Well, I only got to work with him (Ranbir) in Sydney and then for the song 'Khuda Jaane' in Italy. So both were great experiences. In Sydney, we were there for almost 25 days and there we were shooting the scenes." 'I would Like To Go To Italy For Honeymoon' "Italy was great fun too. It was 10 days of shooting this lovely romantic song in these beautiful locations. I don't think I would have discovered this beautiful place had we not shot this song there and now since we have discovered it, it's a place I would like to go for a holiday or honeymoon." Deepika Indeed Had A Gala Time Shooting A Romantic Number With Ranbir "The most exciting part of shooting this song was that we would shoot everyday and travel in the evening to another location set up in the next place and shoot again the whole day, I don't think anyone has ever travelled so much to shoot one song." When Deepika Was Asked About Her & Ranbir's Marriage Plans The year was 2008 and Deepika had just stepped in Bollywood so obviously, marriage plan must be last thing on her mind and she told, "I'm not thinking of marriage as of now. Definitely not at the moment." Deepika Says Her Love For Ranbir Makes The 'Khuda Jaane' Song A Bit More Special She was quoted as saying, "The fact that both Ranbir and me are in love makes the song even more special because shooting the song made it lot more easier." "It was a nice experience because it was the first time that we both were shooting for a romantic song together. I'm so glad that Vishal and Shekhar have managed to compile such a beautiful song for us with meaningful lyrics." Deepika On Memorable Moments She Spent In Sydney With Ranbir When asked about the same, she told, "We did a lot of sight seeing in Sydney but apart from that, we also enjoyed a lot in Italy where we shot 'Khuda Jaane'." Deepika Also Revealed A Difficult Sequence From The Song 'Khuda Jaane' "When we were shooting for the song, there is this one sequence where there are a lot of pigeons. There is a shot when I turn and the pigeons fly around me. So getting the scene right was very difficult because they had to put pigeon food on my hand before the shot." Aww, Poor Dippy! She further added, "And these twenty five to thirty pigeons would come and sit on me and before the camera rolled, I could see all these pigeons crawling on my hand and by the end of it I'd have little scratches on my arm. But that was a lovely experience as I am pretty frightened about these things."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Padmavat and if things go well, buzz is there that the film is all set to hit the theatres on Februray 9, 2018.

Interview Credit: Bollywood Hungama