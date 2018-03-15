 »   »   » Omerta: Who Exactly Is Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, The Terrorist Played By Rajkummar Rao?

Born & Brought Up

Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh was born in London, UK on December 23, 1973. He was of Pakistani origin as his parents moved to the UK a few years prior to his birth. Ahmed studied in the Forest School, London and the alumni boasts of former England cricket captain Nasser Hussain, director Peter Greenaway and singer Suzana Ansar.



Relocated To Pakistan

At the age of 14, his parents temporarily moved to Pakistan and Ahmed studied at the all boys Aitchison College in Lahore and moved back with his parent to London after his studies at the age of 16.



Opportunity Came Knocking, He Ignored!

Not everybody gets a chance to study at the prestigious London School of Economics and Ahmed was lucky to be a student of statistics there, but dropped out. He said to his classmates 'While I was in Pakistan I received jihadi training,' but none of them believed him and laughed it off.



No To Studies, Yes To Terrorism!

The Guardian reported that Ahmed came in contact with a few Pakistani radicals at the London School of Economics and his drive for jihad became stronger than ever and was brainwashed into terrorism.



1994 Delhi Kidnapping Of British Tourists

Ahmed Omar Saeed entered India and roamed around the capital calling himself Rohit Sharma. He kidnapped 4 British tourists in Dehli and held them captive at a village in Ghaziabad. He demanded the Indian Govt to release 10 Kashmiri militants in exchange for the captives and threatened to behead them one by one if the Govt fails to do so.



Police Raid The Ghaziabad House, Free The Captives Unhurt!

The Indian police with the help of intelligence rounded up the Ghaziabad village house in a pre-dawn shoot-out and freed all the 4 British nationals, unhurt! Ahmed was wounded during the shooting and was caught along with two other terrorists. Sadly, a police officer was killed in the shooting spree.



Jail Term & Kandahar Plane Hijack

Ahmed Omar Saeed was sentenced to jail for kidnapping 4 British nationals and served till 1999, until the Kandahar plane hijack, as the Talibani hijackers demanded the release of Ahmed along with other deadly terrorists. The Indian Govt was forced to release them in exchange for the hijacked Indian nationals.



Had Connections With 9/11 Hijackers

Mohammed Atta, one of the hijackers who flew the plane into the World Trade Centre on 9/11, received $US100,000 through an online transaction from Pakistan made by Ahmed Omar Saeed. CNN reported that Pakistani General Mahmud Ahmed fully knew about the transaction beforehand. Later the FBI confirmed the same after its findings.



The Killing Of Daniel Pearl (2002)

Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl was kidnapped in Karachi, Pakistan and Ahmed Omar Saeed was one among the kidnappers. They held Daniel Pearl hostage for many days but eventually slit his throat. Khalid Sheikh Muhammad was the terrorist who wielded the knife that took Daniel's life while Ahmed Omar Saeed watched with joy.



International Pressure On Pakistan & His Arrest

After the death of Daniel Pearl, Pakistan faced intense pressure from Western powers and they had to nab Ahmed Omar Saeed and others, which they eventually did in 2002. The Pakistani court commuted Ahmed Omar Saeed to life imprisonment and is now serving in solitary confinement.



26/11 Mumbai Attacks

When Pakistani terrorists entered Mumbai and attacked the Taj Hotel on 26/11. Ahmed smuggled a mobile phone into his cell and made a hoax call to Pakistani President Zardari, pretending to be Indian Foreign Minister Pranab Mukherjee and threatened to declare war against Pakistan, in the hopes that the two countries will end up bombing each other. Dawn newspaper confirmed that the call was indeed a hoax.



Solitary Confinement

After realising that Ahmed Omar Saeed made a hoax call by smuggling a phone into his cell, he was moved to solitary confinement as per the court orders, where he has no access to anybody except the guards who feed him. He stays alone with no human contact for 22-23 hours everyday. The Pakistani court has also sentenced him to death and his hanging is around the corner.



