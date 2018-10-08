 »   »   »  Why Gauri Khan Can Never Be Angry At Shahrukh Khan? Here’s How He Avoids Getting Into Fight With Her

Gauri Reveals Why She Can’t Be Mad At SRK

While talking to Afsana Ahmed, Gauri was once quoted as saying, "He (SRK) hasn't given me a reason to fight or question him. He is very passionate about his kids and me. He's constantly calling or me and if I don't pick up, he fires me."

When SRK Put An Extra Effort For Gauri On Valentine’s Day

He further added, "He pampers and spoils me with gifts. What can I say to him? What should I do to a person? He makes everything special for me. On Valentine's Day he lit up the terrace, organized a candle light dinner for us."

Did You Know Gauri Has Never Gifted SRK Anything?

When asked if she has ever gifted something to SRK, she said, "I have never gifted him anything. I just find it a pain and boring and I am a different person. So I am saying he's making an effort and I appreciate it. The thought of buying a gift and wrapping is too much of an effort for me."

So How Does She Express Her Love To SRK?

"I have made a beautiful home for him and constantly work on it so that it remains as such. I have raised his kids been a good wife. That's my part. I don't need to give him gifts. I give him space, that's my gift to him."

Isn't it the best gift?

Gauri On If She Ever Cooks For SRK

Speaking about cooking skills, Gauri said, "I know how to cook but I don't have an inclination. I think the kitchen area is well taken care of by experts. They don't need me to mess up thing there. I think years ago I must have made him an omelette and tea."

Gauri On Ups & Down Of Being A Star-wife

"We've always been a very closed knit family so there's no question of being closer. We're in a space where we can only thank God for whatever he has given or not given us."

She Had Further Added..

"We feel blessed for getting to live a privileged and a healthy life than compared to so many people who don't have it. Touch wood!

People go through so much in life - financially, physically, mentally and emotionally. So I don't look at the ups and downs as anything but a negligible area."